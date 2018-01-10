Image copyright Rachel Clarke Image caption The supermarket said the plastic tray packaging was designed to protect the product

Marks & Spencer says it will stop selling its 'cauliflower steak' after shoppers mocked the product.

The veggie steak - two slices of cauliflower and a lemon and herb drizzle - was being sold for £2.

Customers argued a whole cauliflower could be bought for £1 in its shops and raised concerns about excess packaging.

An M&S spokeswoman said: "We work hard to create quick and convenient meals for customers; however on this occasion we didn't get it right."

Shoppers have also been questioning the plastic wrapping on a coconut sold by Sainsbury's.

The cauliflower steak was part of the new Veggie range and after an introductory offer, which reduced the price by 20%, it would cost £2.50.

M&S told BBC Three the range was aimed at customers wanting a "quick and convenient vegetarian meal option".

On Tuesday, it said the plastic tray packaging was there to protect the product and that it was "widely recyclable".

Skip Twitter post by @rachclarke27 Marks and Spencer stores are selling sliced cauliflower as ‘Cauliflower Steak’ with lots of lovely plastic and charging £2 (normally £2.50). A cauliflower costs about 69p from a local veg shop. 😑 pic.twitter.com/v9ocsIAB0R — Rachel Clarke (@rachclarke27) January 5, 2018 Report

A spokeswoman for M&S said: "Once we've sold the stock that is currently in stores, we won't be ordering any more of this product.

"We have launched many other vegetarian dishes that are already proving popular with customers."