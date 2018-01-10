Marks & Spencer to stop selling 'cauliflower steak'
Marks & Spencer says it will stop selling its 'cauliflower steak' after shoppers mocked the product.
The veggie steak - two slices of cauliflower and a lemon and herb drizzle - was being sold for £2.
Customers argued a whole cauliflower could be bought for £1 in its shops and raised concerns about excess packaging.
Shoppers have also been questioning the plastic wrapping on a coconut sold by Sainsbury's.
The cauliflower steak was part of the new Veggie range and after an introductory offer, which reduced the price by 20%, it would cost £2.50.
M&S told BBC Three the range was aimed at customers wanting a "quick and convenient vegetarian meal option".
On Tuesday, it said the plastic tray packaging was there to protect the product and that it was "widely recyclable".
A spokeswoman for M&S said: "Once we've sold the stock that is currently in stores, we won't be ordering any more of this product.
"We work hard to create quick and convenient meals for customers; however on this occasion we didn't get it right.
"We have launched many other vegetarian dishes that are already proving popular with customers."