How good a recycler are you?

How good are you at recycling?

An estimated 20% of household recycling is contaminated. Most of us have got into bad habits, and it's hard to remember what's made of what, and what's recyclable. Wrapping paper is a mixed bag, and coffee cups are a nightmare for waste disposal plants.

Try our quiz to find out what it's possible to recycle in the UK.

(Different councils have different recycling capabilities, so please also check your local guidelines)

