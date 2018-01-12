A four-year-old girl who has been missing since May has been found in Spain, a High Court judge has revealed.

Elliana Shand disappeared from London with her mother Jessica Richards, who has schizophrenia, eight months ago.

Mr Justice Hayden said Elliana was found safe and well on Thursday and would return to England in the coming days.

Her paternal grandparents, Sean and Eileen Doyle, said they were "over the moon".

In December, Mr Justice Hayden appealed to expats in Spain for information about the pair's whereabouts, after saying there was evidence they were in the country.

He said both the girl and her mother were found by Spanish police.

The judge praised the efforts of the UK and Spanish police and Foreign office staff at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court on Friday.