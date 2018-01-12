Comedy actress Bella Emberg dies, aged 80
- 12 January 2018
British comedy actress Bella Emberg - best known for her role in The Russ Abbot Show - has died, aged 80.
One of her most memorable characters was Blunder Woman, the comic sidekick of the hapless superhero, Cooperman.
Emberg also appeared on The Benny Hill Show, Z Cars, and Doctor Who.
Her agent said she would be "greatly missed", while friend and pianist Bobby Crush described her as a "truly gentle soul".
The "funniest fairy", comedy actor Paul Chuckle said.
Sad news. Goodbye to Bella Emberg. pic.twitter.com/6vrAAgsPef— John Challis (@BeingBoycie) January 12, 2018
Just heard. RIP the lovely Bella Emberg. Funniest fairy ever with us @SheffieldLyceum Will miss you x pic.twitter.com/SRVAfoRtiF— Paul Chuckle (@PaulChuckle2) January 12, 2018
Such sad news ... my wonderful friend Bella Emberg has passed away. We’ve been chums since appearing together in a Summer show with Russ Abbot at the Princess Theatre, Torquay in 1981. A genuinely nice woman and despite her fierce on-stage characterisations, a truly gentle soul.— Bobby Crush (@theBobbyCrush) January 12, 2018
Emberg had just finished filming a new Sky One comedy, In the Long Run, created by Idris Elba and due to be released later this year.