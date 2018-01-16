Image copyright Getty Images

Big Ben and Heathrow Airport were among landmarks targeted by a British man who was "fascinated" by the so-called Islamic State, a court has heard.

Umar Ahmed Haque, 25, from east London, denies preparing acts of terrorism.

He is on trial at the Old Bailey in London alongside three other men, aged between 19 and 27.

Mark Heywood QC, opening the case, said Mr Haque had decided to "carry out one or more violent attacks" in the UK and had "identified methods and targets".

The court heard his other intended targets included the the courts, Transport for London, Shia Muslims, Westfield shopping centres, banks, the City of London, Parliament, the English Defence League or Britain First, foreign embassies and media stations.

Mr Heywood said the defendant was "fascinated" by the "warped and extreme ideology" of the banned Islamic State group, and that after arrest he told police that "he was their loyal follower".

Mr Haque, a religious teacher, allegedly enlisted the help and support of others at his local mosque where he allegedly tried to groom children with "role play" and extremist videos.

Abuthaher Mamun, 19, is accused of assisting him and Muhammad Abid, 27, is charged with failing to tell the authorities about the alleged plans.

Nadeem Patel, 26, denies conspiring with Mr Haque to possess a firearm or imitation firearm with the intention of causing fear of violence.