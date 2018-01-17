Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen was given a Christmas decoration containing Enigma machine paper to mark her visit to the National Cyber Security Centre

Glitterballs and lollipops were among the gifts given to members of the Royal Family last year, the Palace has revealed.

Other presents included a falcon hood, and a union jack worn on the spacesuit of British astronaut Major Tim Peake.

The gifts were presented by, among others, the King and Queen of Spain and the Sultan of Brunei.

Rules state that gifts can be used but belong to the nation rather than being the personal property of the recipient.

Food presents can be eaten and perishable items worth less than £150 can be given to charity or staff.

The Queen received Christmas decorations including glitterballs and an ornament containing paper from the World War Two code-breaking Enigma machine.

British astronaut Major Tim Peake presented the Queen with the flag from his spacesuit.

The Duke of Edinburgh was given a traditional Spanish cloak complete with standing collar, crimson velvet lining and a silver Salamanca-style clasp by the King and Queen of Spain.

Image copyright PA Image caption Major Tim Peake gave the Queen the Union flag worn on his spacesuit

With Prince George and Princess Charlotte starting school and nursery in the past few months, their parents may have been pleased with the collection of educational flashcards received.

Not all presents were as instructive.

During a visit to Poland and Germany the princess and her brother Prince George received 59 presents including a toy pram, a waistcoat and, from the mayor of Gdansk, two lollipops.

In Antigua and Barbuda the Prince of Wales was presented with 12 bottles of hot sauce and a steel drum.

The Sultan of Brunei gifted the Duchess of Cornwall a handbag and in India she received, among other presents, a USB stick.

Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle were given two jackets, two leather holdall bags, two leather belt-bags, two zipped pouches, two passport holders and two baseball caps.

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their parents on a visit to Poland and Germany

Horse ornaments and pet food products were among the Princess Royal's gifts.

Princess Anne was also sent a falcon hood.

The rules on presents received by the Royal Family were tightened following the Peat Inquiry in 2003.

The inquiry was set up, following the collapse of the Paul Burrell trial, to look at allegations of misconduct in the royal household.

Sir Michael Peat found that some gifts had been sold and that there were no procedures in place as to what should happen to unwanted gifts.

It is now made clear that gifts belong to the Royal Collection, held in trust by the Queen for her successors and for the nation as a whole.