UK gale damage: Images of destruction after high winds

  • 18 January 2018

Trees and power cables have been brought down, homes part-destroyed and transport links blocked.

  • Fallen tree on car in the middle of a road @EPControlRoom

    Across the UK, the stormy weather left thousands of homes and businesses without power. Drivers in Scotland and northern England were advise not to travel at all for part of the night. Meanwhile, in southern England, Essex Police tweeted this image, explaining the driver of this vehicle narrowly avoided injury on Mersea Road in Colchester.

  • Fallen tree destroys two cars Graham Warnes

    Overnight high winds caused a tree to fall on the white BMW (left of picture) in the early hours of Thursday morning in Chigwell, Essex. Graham Warnes was driving the red truck (right of picture) and says he drove through the top of the tree immediately after it came down. Both vehicles are write-offs but Graham says he and the other driver were lucky to walk away unhurt.

  • Storm-damaged roof @FoleshillFire

    Foleshill Community Fire Station also shared images from this scene in Coventry where the gable end of a three-storey townhouse was blown off as gusts of up to 83mph (134 kph) hit the country overnight. "Luckily no injuries," they tweeted.

  • Tree on a railway line @Greateranglia

    The storm caused transport delays in parts of the UK. Rail company Greater Anglia tweeted this image of a tree down on a line between Stowmarket and Norwich. Greater Anglia advised people not to travel between Norwich and Ipswich, and from Marks Tey to Sudbury. Norfolk saw power cut off to more than 20,000 properties.

  • Uprooted tree in Greenwich Park Fergal Spelman

    A tree was also brought down near Greenwich Park in London, which fell through a wall and landed on a car on the other side, while a train hit a tree a few miles south in Sydenham.

  • Fallen tree on car Fergal Spelman

    The area around the car and the fallen tree was cordoned off.

  • Fallen tree in garden Mark Reynolds

    In Letchworth Garden City, Mark Reynolds says he woke to a horrendous sound early this morning and found his large poplar tree had come down on top of his children’s trampoline and swing.

  • Tree surgeon dealing with fallen tree @lbbdcouncil

    Barking and Dagenham Council posted their incident response unit has been busy this morning dealing with the effects of last night's strong winds.

  • Pontoon with storm damage Paul Webb

    The weather also destroyed this plastic Pontoon on the River Crouch in Burnham-on-Crouch, Essex.

