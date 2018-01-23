There is nothing new about knife crime: sharp objects, blades and knives have been used as weapons for thousands of years.

But after falling for several years, knife crime is rising again. So what is happening?

There were 36,998 offences in the 12 months ending in June 2017, a 26% increase on the previous year and the highest number since 2011, the earliest point for which comparable data is available.

Out of the 44 police forces, 38 recorded a rise in knife crime, with the Metropolitan Police showing the biggest increase.

Police figures are prone to changes in counting rules and methods, but data for NHS hospitals in England over a similar period showed a 7% increase in admissions for assault by a sharp object, leading the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to conclude there had been a "real change" to the downward trend in knife crime.

Most of the statistics here relate to England and Wales. Policing, criminal justice and sentencing are devolved in Scotland and Northern Ireland, which also collect crime data in slightly different ways.

In the latest figures, which include only selected knife offences, about half, 18,528, were assaults that caused an injury or where there was an intent to cause serious harm; a further 14,428 involved robberies.

The biggest annual percentage rises in knives being used to commit crimes were in rapes and sexual assaults. These were up from 473 to 620. This amounted to an increase of 31%, though some of this may well be due to victims being more willing to come forward.

These figures focus on homicides, or killings, a category comprising cases of murder, manslaughter and infanticide. In about two out of every five killings, the victim is fatally assaulted with a sharp object or stabbed to death.

The proportion of homicides that are knife-related has remained broadly the same over the past decade though the overall number is lower. Most of the victims are men. The "Other" category includes poisoning, burning, shaking, being struck by a vehicle, negligence, neglect, explosions and cases where the cause isn't known.

Although knife crime is on the increase, it should be seen in context. It's relatively unusual for a violent incident to involve a knife, and rarer still for someone to need hospital treatment.

Most violence is caused by people hitting, kicking, shoving or slapping someone, sometimes during a fight and often when they're drunk; the police figures on violence also include crimes of harassment and stalking.

The Crime Survey for England and Wales, which includes offences that aren't reported to police, indicates that overall levels of violence have fallen by 25% since 2013.

Last year, 19,243 people were cautioned, reprimanded or convicted for carrying a knife in England and Wales, most of whom were adults. But one in five, 4,148, was under the age of 18, the highest number for seven years.

Knife crime tends to be more prevalent in large cities, particularly in London.

For every 100,000 people in the capital, there were 114 knife offences in 2016, with separate figures, from the mayor's office, showing that young black and minority ethnic teenage boys and men were disproportionately affected, as both victims and perpetrators.

Next highest were the West Midlands, with 56 knife offences per 100,000 population, and Yorkshire and the Humber, 52.

Among possible explanations for the recent increase in knife crime is a steep decline in the use by police of stop and search.

The powers enable officers to search people on the street if they have reasonable grounds to suspect they may be carrying weapons, illegal drugs, stolen property or items to be used to commit a crime. People can also be searched without reasonable grounds if a senior officer believes there's a risk of serious violence in a particular area.

From 2009 the number of stops has been falling across England and Wales, especially in London, primarily due to concerns that the measures unfairly targeted young black men, wasted police resources and were ineffective at catching criminals.

Theresa May, as Home Secretary, led efforts to drive down the number of stops, but there's anecdotal evidence from police that young people are now more inclined to carry knives because of growing confidence they won't be stopped.

The statistical basis for that is far from clear - but Scotland Yard and the mayor of London are now preparing to increase the use of stop and search again.

The average prison term for those jailed for carrying a knife has gone up from almost five months to well over seven months, with 79% serving at least three months, compared with 51% 10 years ago.

Sentences for all kinds of violent crime have been getting tougher, particularly for knife crime. The Ministry of Justice tracks the penalties imposed for those caught carrying knives and other offensive weapons in England and Wales.

In 2017, 36% were jailed and a further 19% were given a suspended prison sentence, 55% in total. The figures for 2008, when the data was first compiled, were 18% and 8% respectively (26%). Over the same period, there's been a steady decline in the use of community sentences, and a sharp drop in cautions, from 33% to 12%.

Public anxiety about knife crime, legislative changes and firmer guidance for judges and magistrates have led to the stiffer sentences, though offenders under 18 are still more likely to be cautioned than locked up.