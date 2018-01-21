Image copyright PA Image caption A car navigates snowy conditions near Fleet Moss in the Yorkshire Dales National Park

Wintry conditions are affecting large parts of the UK, with snow and ice and heavy rain from northern Scotland to the southern counties of England.

Met Office yellow "be aware" warnings are in place for Scotland, north Wales, most of England and Northern Ireland.

Temperatures fell heavily on Saturday night, with a low of -13.5C (7.7F) in the Highlands village of Dalwhinnie.

In north Devon, several homes have been evacuated after "widespread flooding" sparked by heavy rain.

The Met Office warning of snow and ice is valid from 06:00 GMT until 18:00 GMT and predicts snow on higher routes and says rain may fall onto frozen surfaces for a time, particularly across Scotland.

Image copyright Met Office Image caption The Met Office yellow warnings are in effect until 18:00 GMT

The alert, originally issued on Saturday, was later extended northwards to cover the northwest Highlands, parts of the Western Isles and southwards to cover more of Hertfordshire, Essex and Suffolk.

The Met Office chief forecaster said the amounts of fresh snow will vary considerably across the warning area, with 3-6 cm possible on higher ground and 1-3 cm at lower levels, although some spots would not see any.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Motorists in Dumfries and Galloway have been asked not to make unnecessary journeys

Drivers in south-west Scotland were urged to "avoid unnecessary journeys".

Police said heavy snowfall across Dumfries and Galloway was causing problems on roads including the A75, which was blocked just outside Dumfries for a time.

Meanwhile, two climbers were airlifted to safety after being discovered in a "precarious position" on a mountain ridge in Glencoe since Friday.

The pair had survived a night without shelter in sub-zero temperatures after becoming stuck at 3,000 ft at Bidean nam Bian.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The climbers were winched to safety by a Coastguard helicopter

Blizzard conditions had prevented a mountain rescue team from reaching them.

In Wales, Wrexham, Conwy, Denbighshire, Gwynedd, Powys and Flintshire are all affected by the Met Office warning.

Motorists are being warned snow is affecting driving conditions on the A470 between Betws-y-coed and Blaenau Ffestiniog.

A Met Office warning of rain is in place for central and southern Wales and north Devon.

Police said properties in Kentisbury, near Barnstaple, and Combe Martin on nearby Exmoor, have been affected by the conditions.

The A399 at Combe Martin has been closed following a landslide, while the A361 is also shut near Landkey in Barnstaple.