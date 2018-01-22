Image copyright The Royal Family

Princess Eugenie is to marry her long-term boyfriend Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Duke and Duchess of York said their younger daughter and Mr Brooksbank became engaged while in Nicaragua earlier this month.

The wedding will take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, in the autumn.

The princess met Mr Brooksbank, manager of Mayfair club Mahiki, while skiing. They have dated for several years.

It will be the second royal wedding at the chapel this year - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry there in May.

Princess Eugenie, 27, is the second daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, and is eighth in line to the throne.

She will keep her royal title when she marries Mr Brooksbank and will have the option to take his surname.

Image copyright PA Image caption Princess Eugenie with her mother, the Duchess of York, and sister Princess Beatrice

Mr Brooksbank's parents, Nicola and George Brooksbank, said they were "completely over the moon" and "very excited" for the couple.

"We could not be more delighted with the news of the engagement," they said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Further details about the wedding will be released in due course

The princess is patron of several organisations including the Teenage Cancer Trust, the European School of Osteopathy and animal charity the Elephant Family.

As a child, the princess suffered from scoliosis and, at the age of 12, had back surgery at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore, Middlesex.

In a series of tweets, Sarah Ferguson congratulated her daughter and her fiancé. She said the couple "float with laughter and love" and the announcement was "Total joy!".

"We love Jack and I am so excited to have a son, a brother and a best friend," the duchess added.

"Eugenie is one of the finest people I know and so together it will be pure harmony."