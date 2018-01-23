Image copyright Julia Quenzler/BBC

A man accused of driving a van into a crowd near a London mosque in June 2017 had contact with far-right groups, a jury at Woolwich Crown Court has heard.

Prosecutors said Darren Osborne, 48, received a Twitter message from Britain First deputy leader Jayda Fransen.

They said he also had a email from an English Defence League-linked account.

Mr Osborne, from Cardiff, denies murder and attempted murder. He is accused of hitting worshippers in Finsbury Park, killing one man and injuring nine.

Prosecutor Jonathan Rees QC has been outlining Mr Osborne's activity on the internet before the attack on 19 June last year in which Makram Ali, 51, died.

He said the defendant made several searches on the internet for Britain First leader Paul Golding, his deputy Ms Fransen, and Tommy Robinson, one of the EDL's founders, after the London Bridge attack on 3 June.

Mr Osborne later received an invitation to a demonstration from an account using the name Tommy Robinson calling for participants to "stand up and say no more" to extremism.

Mr Rees said: "No-one is suggesting it's him [Mr Robinson] in person but obviously people who follow Tommy Robinson."

'Aggressive' talk

The court was told about events in a pub near Cardiff two days before the attack.

Soldier Callum Spence said he heard Mr Osborne talking aggressively about Muslims.

Callum Spence told the court: "He was pretty mumbling, but I heard him saying, 'All our families are going to be Muslim. They are all going to be terrorists.' Things like that."

He told Mr Osborne to leave the Hollybush Pub in Pentwyn, he added, and when he later helped to escort him out, the defendant said: "I'm going to take things into my own hands".

The trial continues.