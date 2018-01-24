Image copyright Julia Quenzler

A man has told a court how he jumped on a van driver's back and wrestled him to the ground after he drove his vehicle into a crowd near a London mosque.

Mohamoud Geedi, 28, said he was knocked over by the van's wing mirror, but got up and launched himself at the driver.

Darren Osborne, 48, is accused of ploughing into worshippers in Finsbury Park, killing Makram Ali, 51, and injuring nine others last year.

Mr Osborne, from Cardiff, denies murder and attempted murder.

Mr Geedi told Woolwich Crown Court that he saw and heard a white van speeding up and the noise of gears changing as it turned into Whadcoat Street, shortly after midnight on 19 June last year.

"I see the big white van, I can see the headlights. I can hear a rev," he said.

"I could see there was one driver that was in the vehicle. It was going towards us."

Another eyewitness, Mahad Mohamed Ismail, said in a statement read to court that it seemed as if the driver's foot was "flat" on the pedal as the vehicle moved towards the crowd.

Punch and kick

The area was busy with worshippers attending Ramadan prayers at the time, jurors were earlier told, and a crowd had gathered around Makram Ali who had collapsed on the roadside.

Mr Geedi said he saw about 10 people gathered around Mr Ali, whose lips were moving.

"He was reciting something and he had a little blood on the top of his head," he added.

Image copyright PA Image caption The attack happened during the month of Ramadan

Describing the scene after the van struck the crowd, Mr Geedi said: "I looked at a lot of people just splattered all over the place."

Ibrahim Benaounda had been tending to Mr Ali when he was struck, the jury heard.

"It felt like being on a rollercoaster, and spinning round and round. I could feel everything. I could feel my bones breaking," he said, in his statement.

'Life-changing injuries'

Hamdi Alfaiq, who walked into the courtroom on crutches, had been offering Mr Ali a sip of water before he was hit and woke from consciousness under the van, the court heard.

A doctor's note at the time said he had a "number of life-changing injuries, underwent major surgery and would need months of rehabilitation," the court heard.

Mr Geedi told jurors the van only stopped when it hit some bollards, and the driver ran towards the crowd "with his head down, punching, lots of people were trying to grab him".

Mr Geedi and others wrestled the driver to the ground, and tried to punch and kick him until a local imam intervened, saying: "It's not worth it," Mr Geedi said.

Adnan Mohamud, who called 999 after Mr Ali collapsed, said in a statement he recalled the driver lying on the floor with a smile on his face, saying: "I have done my job, you can kill me now."

"I knew at this point that what he did was not an accident - it was definitely deliberate," Mr Mohamud added.

That 999 call was played to jurors who heard Mr Mohamud speak to the operator before a loud noise and shouts of distress.

The operator can be heard saying "hello" 24 times before a male voice comes back on the line to say "someone's just come with a big van and run over a load of people".