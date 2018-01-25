The number of violent crimes and sex offences recorded by police in England and Wales has risen sharply over the past year, figures show.

Knife crime and robbery have also increased in the 12 months to September 2017 compared with the previous year, data released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed.

Overall, recorded crimes are up 14%.

However, the separate Crime Survey, based on people's experiences, suggests crime continues to fall.

This survey, based on interviews with 35,000 households in England and Wales, includes crimes that people do not report to police.

The latest police figures from 44 forces show:

Robbery up 29%

Sex offences up 23%

Knife crime up 21%

Violent crime up 20%

There were 37,443 knife crimes and 6,694 gun crime offences recorded in the year to September.

The number of offences involving a knife or a sharp instrument had been falling since 2011 but started rising again over the past three years, the ONS said.

These crimes tended to be concentrated in cities, in particular London which saw the largest increase (38%) in knife crime, the ONS added.

There were also increases in vehicle-related theft offences, which were up 18%, and burglary, which rose by 8% compared with the previous year, police data showed.

Shadow home secretary Diane Abbott said the figures were "truly shocking" and should "put an end to government complacency on crime".

"The Tories are failing in a basic duty to protect the public," she added.