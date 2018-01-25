PM pledge over sexism after scandal-hit gala

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Theresa May said more work needed to be done for women "to be accepted and respected as equals".

Theresa May has said she was "appalled" by reports women were groped at a men-only gala and was "not happy" that an event like that took place.

The Prime Minister said she would continue to work to ensure women were "accepted and respected as equals".

Mrs May will also consider whether any changes were needed to non-disclosure agreements, Downing Street said.

The legal documents were signed by the hostesses who worked at last Thursday's Presidents Club event, it was reported.

Non-disclosure agreements are legal documents signed between two parties to share confidential information.

The Presidents Club said it was closing and would no longer hold events after an undercover reporter for the Financial Times revealed hostesses were subject to groping and lewd comments at the dinner in London.

Mrs May said that it wasn't just the event that worried her, but "what it says about the wider issue in society - about attitudes to women".

"I thought that sort of approach to women - that objectification of women - was something we were leaving behind," she said.

"We've made progress, but it's very clear that there's a lot more for us to do."

Earlier, children and families minister Nadhim Zahawi was reprimanded by No 10 for attending the event.

The BBC understands Mr Zahawi was called to Downing Street on Wednesday to meet chief whip Julian Smith.

He said he went to the fundraiser but left early. Mrs May said she accepted Mr Zahawi's explanation.

The Metropolitan Police said it had not received any complaints about last Thursday's dinner.