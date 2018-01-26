Image copyright AFP/Getty

US president Donald Trump has said he is prepared to apologise for retweeting posts from a British far-right group.

In an interview with ITV's Piers Morgan, Mr Trump said he knew "nothing" about Britain First before sharing three of its videos in November.

"If you are telling me they're horrible people, horrible, racist people, I would certainly apologise if you'd like me to do that," he told Morgan.

The interview, held in Davos, will broadcast on 28 January at 22:00 GMT.

The president's sharing of the controversial videos sparked a Twitter row with the UK prime minister, after Theresa May's spokesman said it was "wrong" to share the inflammatory posts with his 40 million followers.

Mr Trump told Mrs May to focus on "terrorism" in the UK instead.

'Horrible people'

Asked if he regretted the tweets, Mr Trump said "it was done because I am a big believer in fighting radical Islamic terror".

But he admitted he knew "nothing about" Britain First before sharing posts by the group's deputy leader Jayda Fransen.

In one of the videos, a "Muslim migrant" is shown attacking a young Dutch man on crutches, although the claim in the tweet appears to have little substance.

"I know nothing about them, I don't want to be involved with people [like that]," Mr Trump told Morgan.

"Here's what's fair - if you're telling me they're horrible people, horrible racist people, I would certainly apologise if you'd like me to do that."

He also said the controversy was not a big story in the US.

Speaking to ITV after the interview, Morgan said it was "right and proper" that Mr Trump should apologise, adding: "I think this is a significant climbdown by the president".

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Mr Trump told Morgan that he did not want to "cause any difficulty for your country".

He spoke of his "love" for the UK and for Scotland in particular, which he described as a "very special place", despite cancelling a planned visit to the UK in February.

Mr Trump added that he had a "very good relationship" with the UK prime minister, who is also in Davos.

"A lot of people think we don't," he said.

In an earlier exchange with the PM in Davos, Switzerland, President Trump told Mrs May: "We love your country."

He also said the US and UK were "joined at the hip" on military matters, while Mrs May said they stood "shoulder to shoulder" in facing shared threats.