Crumbling concrete: Your pothole photos

  • 26 January 2018

The RAC has recorded a spike in pothole-related breakdowns in the last three months of 2017. But how bad are the potholes where you are?

  • Potholes in Scottish boarders Robert Graham

    Robert Graham sent in this photograph of the C33 near the village of Brundeanlaws in the Scottish Borders. Robert says this is the only road connecting a number of rural communities to the rest of the road network.

  • Pothole in Partick, Glasgow Dom Howell

    Dom Howell said he was "quite taken" with the size of this pothole in the Partick area of Glasgow. Dom points out there are "literally cables hanging out of this beast."

  • Potholes in Altrincham @cartwrightian

    @cartwrightian tweeted this image of an archipelago of potholes at a roundabout in Altrincham, Manchester. He also noted the local roads made him worry about his suspension.

  • Rubber duck in the pothole in Surrey @Barzi28

    Meanwhile, @Barzi28 used a rubber duck to highlight this pothole in Guilford, Surrey. "Hitting a pothole on my bike landed me in hospital recently," he said.

  • Photo of potholes in Oldham Michael Devereux

    Michael Devereux took this photo of a deep pothole in Oldham. Michael urged the council to fill in the holes before somebody drowned in one.

  • Pothole in Reigate Paras Jethwa

    Paras Jethwa took this photo of a pothole in Reigate after damaging his car tyre. He said the road resembled the "surface of the moon".

