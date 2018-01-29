Gogglebox star June Bernicoff has hinted she will not be returning to the hit Channel 4 show following the death of her husband Leon.

A fan posted a message on Twitter asking June whether she would do the show with one of her daughters.

June replied: "It was a great adventure with a great finale with the NTA," referring to the show's recent best factual entertainment award.

Fan favourite Leon died in December at the age of 83.

'Unique personality'

Leon and June, from Liverpool, were the first couple to be cast in the Channel 4 show when it began in 2013.

Channel 4 and production company Studio Lambert paid tribute to the TV favourite's "unique personality and sharp wit" when news of his death broke.

The popular show features viewers at home reacting to television programmes.

There have been 10 series of Gogglebox and its format has been adopted across the world, including Australia, the US, Belgium and Norway.

Channel 4 have been contacted for comment.

