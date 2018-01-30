Image copyright Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to begin their two-day visit of Sweden.

Prince William and Catherine will attend events in the country's capital, Stockholm, before travelling to Norway for two days.

The couple will meet Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel while in Sweden and learn about a game called Bandy hockey.

On their first official visit to the Scandinavian countries, they will also celebrate Swedish design.

Ikea, whose founder died earlier this week, will be represented at the architectural event.

Prince William and Catherine will also meet academics to hear about how Sweden deals with mental health issues.

Later, the royal couple will attend a black-tie dinner at the residence of the British ambassador and will be joined by celebrities such as Pirates Of The Caribbean and Thor actor Stellan Skarsgard and Ex Machina actress Alicia Vikander.

Despite being pregnant with her third child and her previous bout of morning sickness, the duchess is expected to take part in all events during this tour.

Her condition meant she had to pull out of a number of engagements last year.

Jason Knauf, the Cambridges' communications secretary, said: "The duke and duchess have asked, as with previous overseas visits, that this tour allow them opportunities to meet as many Swedes and Norwegians as possible.

"Their royal highnesses will meet a wide variety of people, including children and young people, those working in the mental health sector, and leaders in business, academia and scientific research, government, civil society and the creative industries."