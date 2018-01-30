Image copyright Getty Images

Actor David Tennant has accepted substantial undisclosed damages from the publishers of the now defunct News of the World over a phone-hacking claim.

News Group Newspapers (NGN) settled Mr Tennant's High Court claim and issued an apology.

He was among six individuals who settled claims on Tuesday, including Olympic medallist Colin Jackson.

NGN made no admission of liability to claims relating to The Sun.

Other people who settled claims were actress Sophia Myles, party planner Fran Cutler, fashion designer Jess Morris and footballer David James's ex-wife, Tanya Frayne.

Earlier this month four other TV stars settled claims with the publisher of The Sun and the News of the World.