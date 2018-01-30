Image copyright Julia Quenzler

The man accused of driving a van into a crowd of people near a London mosque told police on the day of his arrest he was "flying solo", a court has heard.

Darren Osborne, 48, is accused of mowing down people in Finsbury Park, killing one and injuring nine others.

The jury at Woolwich Crown Court is considering who was driving at the time on the attack on 19 June 2017, and if the alleged attacker acted with others.

Mr Osborne, from Cardiff, denies charges of murder and attempted murder.