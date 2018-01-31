Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Trump promises 'new American moment'

The State of the Union address is a US president's chance to set the tone for the year. And, in his first such speech since entering the White House, Donald Trump told an estimated TV audience of 40 million there had "never been a better time to start living the American dream". He offered to work with opposition Democrats, in what he called a "new American moment", and reiterated his aim of rebuilding the country's ageing roads and infrastructure.

Mr Trump also announced he was ordering that the detention camp at Guantanamo Bay remain open - a reversal of the policy of predecessor Barack Obama. He reminded his audience that US unemployment is at a 17-year low and that the stock market has soared during his time in power.

But Mr Trump's approval ratings remain low and Massachusetts congressman Joseph Kennedy III, a great-nephew of President John F Kennedy, was highly critical in his response for the Democrats. Likening the president to a bully, he said Americans were "anxious, angry, afraid".

So, what's BBC North America reporter Anthony Zurcher's take? "This speech had a softer touch. The language was smooth," he says. "The edge, however, was still as sharp." Here's an explanation of what the State of the Union address is all about.

May: I'm not a quitter

Theresa May is in China on a trade mission, but issues of domestic politics - particularly her own future - dominated when she answered questions from reporters on her plane journey from the UK. "I'm not a quitter", she said, adding that there was a "long-term job to be done", including negotiating Brexit and helping people in their day-to-day lives. Her comments follow criticism from some backbench Conservative MPs. Here's BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg's analysis of Mrs May's message to her detractors.

Fortify flour with folic acid, ministers told

The government is being urged to ensure that flour is fortified with folic acid, in an effort to protect babies from birth defects including spina bifida. A study, published in the Public Health Reviews journal, concludes that higher doses of the B vitamin will not harm the public. Folic acid is added to flour in more than 80 countries and pregnant women are advised to take it in tablet form, but many do not. Health ministers in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland have backed mandatory fortification, but not those in England.

'Forget walking 10,000 steps a day'

Michael Mosley, presenter of Trust Me I'm a Doctor

Where did that 10,000 figure come from? You might be surprised to hear it was the result of a 1960s marketing campaign in Japan. In the run-up to the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, a company came up with a device which it started marketing to the health-conscious. It was called a Manpo-Kei. In Japanese, "man" means 10,000, "po" means steps and "kei" means meter. But, 54 years later, how good is this target at getting us fit?

What the papers say

There's plenty of reaction to the BBC's pay review. The Guardian reports a "backlash", after PwC's report on the salaries of on-air staff found "no gender bias". Metro says some female presenters have complained of "whitewash". Elsewhere, the Daily Mail leads on a police chief calling for motorists to be fined for speeding even if they go as little as 1mph over the limit.

Daily digest

Afghanistan security Taliban "threaten 70% of country"

Seaplane crash Route "inexplicable" before plunge into river near Sydney that killed six people

Boiling alive Campaigners call for more humane treatment of lobsters and crabs in restaurants

Orca talk The killer whale that can say hello and goodbye

