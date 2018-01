Image copyright PA

A former Crewe Alexandra football coach has denied six counts of indecent assault.

Paul McCann appeared at Chester Crown Court to face the charges relating to a boy under 16 and a boy over 16.

All the allegations relate to one victim and are alleged to have taken place between 1987 and 1990.

The 57-year-old, of Great Sutton, Cheshire, was released on unconditional bail ahead of a trial date set for 8 October.