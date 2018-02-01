Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Getty Images

May: No deal for EU immigrants after Brexit

What will happen to EU citizens who arrive in the UK during the "transition period" after Brexit? Theresa May has indicated she will fight a proposal by the EU that they should retain residency rights, arguing there has to be a "difference" between those who come before and after the UK leaves the EU. BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg says this shows the prime minister is willing to push back against Brussels, amid discontent among some Conservative MPs.

In December, the EU and UK agreed that all EU nationals who have been in the UK for more than five years by the time of Brexit will be expected to get settled status - giving them the chance of indefinite leave to remain. And those who have been resident for a shorter time will be able to stay until they reach the five-year threshold. The EU has said it expects rules on the freedom of movement - including the path to permanent residency - to continue in full during the transition period.

Meanwhile, how long will this transition period last after Brexit happens, on 29 March next year? Earlier this week, the EU said it was expected to finish by the end of 2020. But, after reports it could last longer, Mrs May moved to reassure Brexit-supporting MPs it was not "something that is going to go on and on".

Larry Nassar case: USA Gymnastics doctor 'abused 265 girls'

Last week, former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar was sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in jail, after more than 150 women testified that he had molested them. A Michigan judge says the number of Nassar's known victims has grown to 265. At least 65 more people are expected to confront the 54-year-old in court this week, in the last of three sentencing hearings.

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

PM turns down peer's resignation over lateness

When international development minister Lord Bates arrived late to the House of Lords chamber he offered to stand down from the job, apologising for his "discourtesy". He declared himself "thoroughly ashamed" not to be in place to answer a question from a Labour peer. He then walked out. But Theresa May has not accepted the resignation offer, her spokesman saying she felt this "unnecessary" and describing Lord Bates as "hard-working and diligent".

Battling to save the world's bananas

By Kim Gittleson, business correspondent, Namialo, Mozambique

Visiting the Matanuska banana plantation is not easy these days. A two-hour drive from the nearest city in northern Mozambique, visitors who make it to the farm are stopped at the entrance and asked to dip their feet in pools of disinfectant. Even the cars get a bath. Once a seeming miracle - a massive banana plantation in the middle of a dry, flat part of a desperately poor country - its formerly lush greenery has now been devastated by a deadly fungus called Panama disease. The failure to contain it has set off alarm bells around the world.

Read the full article

What the papers say

Image copyright Times, Sun

The Times leads on a report that some religious extremists are using schools to "indoctrinate impressionable minds". Meanwhile, the Daily Mail warns of the "alarming toll of wine o'clock", saying many baby boomers are risking and damaging their health through excessive drinking. And the Sun accuses Formula 1 organisers of being "killjoys" for deciding to stop using "grid girls" at races.

Daily digest

Trade and security talks May meets President Xi Jinping as China visit continues

Collapsed trial Woman who says she gave birth "alone" in prison calls for someone to be punished

£150m spent Premier league clubs in record transfer deadline day outlay

'Super blue blood Moon' Images from around the world of celestial thriller

If you see one thing today

'My vagina tried to kill me'

If you listen to one thing today

Sandi Toksvig interviews Roy Hudd

If you read one thing today

Have our snacks shrunk?

Lookahead

19:45 The 2018 Super League season gets under way, with Warrington Wolves taking on Leeds Rhinos.

21:30 Apple, the world's largest company, announces its quarterly results.

On this day

2003 The US space shuttle Columbia breaks up as it re-enters the Earth's atmosphere, killing all seven astronauts on board.

From elsewhere

Why screening for intelligence is still so controversial (Independent)

Scenes from a six-day funeral (Washington Post)

Pushing the limits of extreme breath-holding (New Yorker)

Giving a whale skeleton a hip replacement (Cambridge University)