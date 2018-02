Image copyright Julia Quenzler

A man who drove a van into a crowd of Muslims near a London mosque has been found guilty of murder.

Darren Osborne, 48, ploughed into people in Finsbury Park in June 2017, killing Makram Ali, 51, and injuring nine others.

Osborne, from Cardiff, was also found guilty of attempted murder and is due to be sentenced on Friday.

The jury took an hour to return the verdict at Woolwich Crown Court after an eight day trial.