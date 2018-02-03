Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Harvey Weinstein, pictured in 2013, was one of Hollywood's most powerful men

UK police investigating Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein are looking at allegations of sexual assault against two more women, it has emerged.

The alleged offences took place in the Republic of Ireland in 1991, Westminster in 2011 and abroad in 2010, the Metropolitan Police said.

The allegations, reported to police in October and November, bring the number of women making accusations up to nine.

Mr Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

On 31 October a woman told UK police that she had been assaulted by Mr Weinstein in the Republic of Ireland.

This allegation has been passed on to Garda Síochána - the Irish police force.

On 13 November a ninth alleged victim told police she had been attacked in Westminster in 2011 and a location outside the UK in 2010.

Scotland Yard says the allegation will be passed to the relevant force.