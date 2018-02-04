Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Manchester Royal Infirmary is one of the hospitals affected

Operations planned for Monday morning at hospitals in Manchester have been cancelled due to a mains leak affecting the water supply.

Cancer and any urgent operations will still go ahead, the Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust said.

Only patients with an "urgent clinical need" should go to hospital, it added.

The hospitals affected are the Royal Infirmary, the Royal Eye Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.

The trust said the cancelled operations would be rescheduled as soon as possible.