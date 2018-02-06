Image copyright AFP Image caption The WikiLeaks founder has been living at the Ecuadorean embassy for more than five years

A UK arrest warrant against Julian Assange is still valid, Westminster Magistrates' Court has ruled.

Lawyers for the WikiLeaks founder asked the court to withdraw the warrant, saying it had "lost its purpose".

It was issued in 2012 after he allegedly breached bail conditions by seeking asylum in Ecuador's London embassy, where he has remained.

He had been facing extradition to Sweden to answer sex assault claims but these have since been dropped.

In her ruling, senior district judge and chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot said having considered the arguments, she was "not persuaded that the warrant should be withdrawn".

Earlier this month the UK government refused to grant Mr Assange diplomatic status and called on him to leave the embassy to "face justice".

The offence of failing to surrender to bail carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison.

Mr Assange has long feared that if he leaves the embassy he could be sent to the US to face trial over the leaking of hundreds of thousands of secret US military and diplomatic documents.

In April 2017, US attorney general Jeff Sessions said arresting him was a "priority", and the UK has refused to guarantee that he will not be extradited.