Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Johnson's trip is the first official visit to Bangladesh by a British foreign secretary in a decade.

Myanmar must find a safe and dignified way for Rohingya Muslims to return, the foreign secretary has said, after meeting the government of Bangladesh.

Boris Johnson is to visit camps on the Bangladesh border which hold the refugees who fled Myanmar to escape a military crackdown.

Nearly 700,000 people have left since the action began last August.

Mr Johnson will fly to Myanmar later on Saturday where he is due to meet de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

After meeting Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister Abul Hassan Mahmud Ali, Mr Johnson spoke of the need to resolve the crisis.

"What we all want to see is a safe, a dignified and secure returns for the people, for the Rohingya, back to their place of origin," he said.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya are sheltering in refugee camps in Bangladesh

"I was really struck by how Bangladesh and the UK really share a common analysis of what needs to be done. We need to make those points together to the government in Naypydaw."

He added: "The government of Bangladesh has shown immense compassion and speed and mercy in dealing with a challenge that I think any government would have found very daunting indeed."

Britain is one of the biggest direct donors of aid for the humanitarian effort to help the refugees.

Mr Johnson's trip is the first official visit by a UK foreign secretary to Bangladesh in a decade.

He will go on to Bangkok, Thailand, for talks with Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

He will also meet the chair of the Advisory Board on the Rakhine Advisory Commission, Surakiart Sathirathai. The Commission is looking at problems in the state where the Rohingya refugees have fled from.