Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have revealed more details of their forthcoming wedding on 19 May.

The couple will marry at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, at midday - meaning a clash with the FA Cup final is unlikely as recent finals have kicked off at 17:30.

At 13:00 they will travel through Windsor, Berkshire, in a carriage.

Kensington Palace said the couple are "hugely grateful for the many good wishes they have received".

The palace also confirmed that the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, will marry the prince and Ms Markle.

The Rt Rev David Conner, dean of Windsor, will conduct the service at St George's Chapel.

The chapel holds about 800 people, making it a more intimate setting than the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in Westminster Abbey.

Following the marriage service, a carriage procession will travel along a route including Castle Hill, High Street, Sheet Street, Kings Road, Albert Road, Long Walk and back to Windsor Castle.

"They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," Kensington Palace said.

The couple will return to a reception for guests from the congregation at St George's Hall.

That evening, Prince Charles will give a private evening reception for the couple and close friends and family.

Prince Harry's brother, the Duke of Cambridge, usually attends the FA Cup final and presents the trophy as he is president of the Football Association.

Last month, Prince William joked about whether or not he would be best man, saying: "He hasn't asked me yet. It could be a sensitive issue."

He said he was "still working" on the wedding and the football date clash. The time of the match has yet to be confirmed.

The Royal Family will pay for the wedding, including the service, music, flowers and reception.

Ms Markle will be baptised into the Church of England and confirmed before the wedding.

The event will take place just a month after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to welcome their third child to the family.