South Africa: ANC 'decides Zuma must go'

He's long been dogged by corruption allegations, but he's refused to resign despite facing increasing pressure to do so. Now South African President Jacob Zuma's own party, the ANC, has said it will formally request later today that he step down. If the 75-year-old refuses, he's expected to face a vote of confidence in parliament that he's likely to lose.

In 2016, South Africa's highest court ruled the president had violated the constitution by failing to repay government money he spent on his own home. And last year it was ruled he must face 18 counts of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to a 1999 arms deal. He has denied the allegations against him.

Here's a look at the life of Mr Zuma. And the BBC lists six reasons why he's under pressure.

Commonwealth discusses secret succession plans

Who succeeds the Queen as head of the Commonwealth? It sounds like a straightforward question but the role - unlike that of monarch - is not hereditary. So, BBC diplomatic correspondent James Landale reports, the Commonwealth has set up a "high-level group" to look at its future governance. "There are various formulas being played with," one source said.

Rudd unveils extremism blocking tool

The government has unveiled a tool, developed by an artificial intelligence company, that it says can accurately detect jihadist content and prevent it from being viewed online. Home Secretary Amber Rudd did not rule out tech firms being forced by law to use it. But she added that she would prefer to use the existing industry-led forum to deal with the issue.

The 'globalisation' of China's military power

By Jonathan Marcus, defence and diplomatic correspondent

China has one clear strategic aim in mind to which many of its new weapons systems are tailored. In the event of a conflict, this is to push US military power as far away from its shores as possible, ideally deep into the Pacific. This strategy is known in military jargon as "anti-access area denial". This explains China's focus on long-range air and maritime systems that can hold the US Navy's carrier battle groups at risk. So as a military player China has pretty well joined the Premier League.

Read the full article

What the papers say

The allegations involving Oxfam continue to dominate the front pages. The Daily Mail and Daily Telegraph lead with claims that teenage charity shop volunteers were abused and that overseas staff traded aid for sex. Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror reports that Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's fiancee, visited the site of the Grenfell Tower fire to comfort victims. And the Daily Star says health and safety officials have banned pancake races on wet and muddy grass.

Daily digest

Haiti sex scandal Charity watchdog to launch inquiry into Oxfam's handling of allegations

Energy bills Price cap needed urgently to stop customers being overcharged, say MPs

Winter Olympics Kim Jong-un thanks South Korea for "impressive" effort

Security scare Donald Trump Jr's wife in hospital after opening white powder envelope

If you see one thing today

If you listen to one thing today

If you read one thing today

Lookahead

From 06:00 England take on New Zealand in a T20 international cricket match at Wellington's Westpac Stadium.

14:30 The Worldwide Threats hearing takes place in the US Senate and is expected to include discussion of North Korea and Russia.

On this day

1974 Writer Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, a winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature, is exiled from the Soviet Union, after being charged with treason.

From elsewhere

