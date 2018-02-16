Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image caption Aaron Feis, Alyssa Alhadeff, Gina Montalto and Joaquin Oliver are among the dead in the Parkland school shooting

FBI warnings and the faces of the dead

Yesterday, we awoke to news of the latest school shooting to shock the US, and this morning the focus is on what was known about the suspect ahead of the attack. Nikolas Cruz, who has admitted to the crime, reportedly commented on a YouTube post last year that he would be a "professional school shooter". This was spotted by another user who told the FBI about it. The organisation says it did conduct "checks", but was unable to identify the person behind it.

Meanwhile, stories have been emerging about some of the victims. A beloved football coach. A swimmer who had just won a college scholarship. A freshman soccer player. A geography teacher shot while trying to barricade the door. The youngest students who died were just 14 years old.

President Donald Trump has said "no child should be in danger in an American school," but as our correspondent Anthony Zurcher points out, in his address to the nation on Thursday morning, Mr Trump didn't mention the word "gun" or "firearm" once. "Unlike his predecessor, gun control isn't even on the president's radar," he adds. With news that school staff were apparently warned about Mr Cruz, some are asking if it's time to arm teachers.

Bus coverage hits 28-year low

Far from the old adage about two coming along at once, Britain's bus network has shrunk to levels last seen in the late 1980s, BBC analysis reveals. Rising car use and cuts to public funding are being blamed for a loss of 134 million miles of coverage over the past decade alone.

Our shared data unit has picked apart the stats and come up with some helpful graphics, showing that Wales and north-west England are the hardest hit. Communities say it is leaving people - especially the elderly, vulnerable and least affluent - unable to reach basic services such as shops and GP surgeries. Some, though, are taking matters into their own hands.

Oxfam 'will atone'

After a week of negative headlines, the embattled charity says it will set up a commission to investigate past and present allegations of exploitation by staff and devise ways to make sure sex offenders cannot reoffend somewhere else. In an interview with the BBC's James Landale, Oxfam International's executive director Winnie Byanyima said it would "do justice" and "atone for the past". Here's reminder for you of how much money Oxfam gets and how it spends it.

'Cruel, selfish, remorseless'

Barry Bennell will be jailed next week for a litany of sexual offences against young boys. Now his trial is over, more stories are emerging about the man. Those who interviewed him say he is a "cruel" and "selfish" man who failed to show "one iota" of remorse. Some of those abused have told the BBC how their dreams were shattered by him. More broadly, many are asking what now for the issue of sexual abuse in football?

Is boasting good or bad for business?

By Maddy Savage, BBC Business reporter, Stockholm

Sweden is one of the most innovative countries in the world, yet has a business culture that discourages bragging about its success. Since the death of Ikea founder Ingvar Kamprad - and obituaries highlighting his humility and frugality - these firmly-embedded cultural traits have recaptured attention. Local and global observers are questioning their continuing role in shaping Sweden's thriving economy - including its disruptive tech scene.

What the papers say

Just days after news that the number of first-time buyers has hit an all-time high, the Daily Telegraph leads our newspaper review with more typical doom and gloom about young people and the housing ladder. "Middle-class millennials priced out of housing", it says, quoting a study that says just one in four young middle-income families own their own home, down from two-thirds in the 1990s. The Daily Mail is similarly maudlin about the state of affairs, with its headline, "End of home owning dream". Elsewhere, the Times says thousands more prisoners could be released from jail early with an electronic tag. The paper also features an image of Florida shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz - specifically his police mugshot. The Metro, meanwhile, shows him in court, wearing an orange jumpsuit, facing 17 charges of premeditated murder. Finally, the Daily Express, a fan of stories about potential health breakthroughs, chooses yoghurt as its miracle foodstuff of the day.

Lookahead

11:20 Team GB's Lizzy Yarnold begins her bid to retain her Olympic skeleton title

16:00 onwards Theresa May to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin ahead of a security conference. The subject of Brexit will no doubt come up at the press conference due to be held afterwards.

On this day

1959 Cuba's revolutionary leader Fidel Castro is sworn in as the country's youngest ever premier. His reign as prime minister lasted until 1976 and then continued in a slightly different form, as president, until 2008.

