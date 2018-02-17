Earthquake felt across parts of UK

Image copyright British Geological Survey Image caption A seismometer shows the earth's movements on Saturday afternoon

A minor earthquake with a 4.4 magnitude has affected parts of Wales and England.

Shaking has been reported across south Wales, the south west of England and the Midlands.

The British Geological Survey said the epicentre was approximately 20km north-north-east of Swansea and at a depth of 7.4km.

Events of this magnitude only happen in the UK every 2-3 years, it added.

Skip Twitter post by @swpcardiff There has been a minor earthquake throughout South Wales....no need for you to contact the Emergency Services unless you have something to report ie:- injuries or damage. Hope this sets you minds at rest SWP — SW Police Cardiff (@swpcardiff) February 17, 2018 Report

Dyfed Powys Police force said it had received "an extremely high volume" of calls relating to tremors.

Meanwhile, South Wales Police urged the public to avoid calling the emergency services unless it was to report damage or injuries.

Steven Clathworthy, who lives near Bridgend, south Wales said he heard a bang the settee moved.

"All the neighbours were out asking 'what's happening?'" he said.

Bryan Jones, 72, of Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taff, said: "It was like a tremor but it was quite frightening for my granddaughter - she swore a little bit and my wife got up asking 'What was that?'"

'The walls cracked'

Vera Sanderberg, from Croyde in north Devon, said she felt her house shake.

"The neighbour's horses bolted," she said.

"It was just a split second. We can't see anything damaged."

In Cheltenham, Paul Samway said it felt like "a washing machine breaking down".

"We heard the walls crack and there was a bit of juddering," he added.

"We thought nothing of it until we saw reports from other people on social media."

Louise Craig, from Connah's Quay in north Wales, said it was "the most excitement I've had on a Saturday afternoon for a while".

"I get a lot of fat wood pigeons jumping up and down on my chimney and I first of all thought the noise was them but they must have put on a heck a lot of weight to make the house shake," she told the BBC.

Have you been affected by the minor earthquake? You can email haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk with your experiences. Send us your pictures and videos.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: