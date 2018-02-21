Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright AFP

Syria war: Eastern Ghouta bombing 'beyond imagination'

Syria's government has been bombing the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta for several days, with at least 250 people thought to have been killed. Panos Moumtzis, the UN's co-ordinator for Syria, has told the BBC of "extreme suffering", describing the situation faced by people in the area as "beyond imagination". Activists say more than 50 children are among the dead, while about 1,200 people have been injured.

The UN has called for a ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid to be delivered and the wounded to be evacuated. The Syrian military, backed by Russia, says it is attempting to liberate Eastern Ghouta from terrorists.

BBC Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen says a victory for President Assad's forces would secure his ascendancy in the area around the capital Damascus. But, he adds, "the bloodshed continues and it is certainly not over".

Meanwhile, Syrian pro-government forces have entered the Kurdish enclave of Afrin, provoking an immediate response from Turkish forces besieging the area.

Tory MPs send May Brexit 'suggestions'

More than 60 Eurosceptic Conservative MPs have signed a letter to Theresa May, offering their "suggestions" on what to do about Brexit. The European Research Group, which includes former party leader Iain Duncan Smith, says the UK should be free to negotiate and agree trade deals with other countries as soon as it leaves the European Union. BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg reports that this "powerful faction" has made it clear that it is "not up for budging very much". Here's a profile of the European Research Group.

Trump pushes for ban on rapid-fire gun devices

US President Donald Trump has signed an order to ban bump-stock devices, which enable rifles to shoot hundreds of rounds a minute. This type of accessory was used by the gunman who killed 58 concert-goers in Las Vegas last year. Mr Trump's decision comes as the gun-control debate in the US has taken on an extra urgency following the shooting dead of 17 people at a school in Florida last week. "We must move past clichés and tired debates," he said, "and focus on evidence-based solutions and security measures that actually work and that make it easier for men and women of law enforcement to protect our children and protect our safety." The BBC's Owen Amos looks at six radical ways to tackle US school shootings.

Where do germs really lurk in your kitchen?

By Michael Mosley, presenter of Trust Me I'm a Doctor

If you are using antibacterial products in the hope of keeping microbes at bay, you may well be wasting your time and your money. Not only will they grow back, fast, but the vast majority of the microbes that live in our houses are harmless and some are even be important for maintaining good health. Worrying unduly about surfaces may, anyway, be missing the point because kitchen surfaces are not necessarily where the majority of harmful microbes lurk.

Read the full article

