Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The Queen sat between Caroline Rush of the British Fashion Council and Vogue's Anna Wintour

The Queen has appeared in the famous front row at London Fashion Week.

Wearing an Angela Kelly duck egg blue dress and jacket, she was sitting with Dame Anna Wintour, Vogue's editor-in-chief.

They were watching the show of designer Richard Quinn, who the Queen then awarded the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design.

Announcing Quinn's success, she described the award as her "legacy" to British fashion.

Mr Quinn won the award for his use of bold prints.

Image copyright PA

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Queen presenting the award, designed by Lucy Price, to Richard Quinn

The Queen thanked the British Fashion Council for choosing the winner.

Speaking from the runway at the end of the show, she said: "Our fashion industry has been renowned for outstanding craftsmanship for many years, and continues to produce world-class textiles and cutting edge, practical designs."

The award was created to recognise the fashion industry's contribution to society and diplomacy.

It will be awarded annually to an emerging British designer for exceptional talent and originality.

You might also like:

You might also be interested in:

Ms Kelly, a personal adviser to the Queen, has been designing the award for the last two years. It was hand-produced by Birmingham-based Lucy Price.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Queen watching Richard Quinn's show

Image copyright European Photopress Agency

The BFC's chief executive, Caroline Rush, welcomed the Queen to the show, saying it was a "true honour" to have her attend.

"Throughout your reign you have embraced fashion, using its power of diplomacy to communicate understanding between cultures and nations," she said as she addressed the monarch and the audience.

"Having visited the exhibition of your wardrobe at Buckingham Palace, we learnt that you had to challenge some of the norms, some of the dress codes that had been designed for men, making us in awe of how you have reflected the changes in our society." she added

She said the Queen had "worked with incredible designers" and "highlighted great crafts" - and deemed her a "fashion icon".