Corbyn to back 'tariff-free' Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is expected to confirm - following weeks of discussion in the media over the subject - that his party supports permanent membership of a customs union after the UK leaves the EU. In a speech in Coventry, he will say: "Brexit is what we make of it together." Mr Corbyn will also promise to protect jobs and guarantee people's existing rights.

Theresa May will also give a speech on post-Brexit economic relations with the EU on Friday. Brexit Secretary David Davis has written in the Daily Telegraph that Mr Corbyn's approach would prevent the UK signing trade deals with non-EU countries and maintain the free movement of people between the UK and the EU.

Here's our guide to what a customs union (as opposed to a single market) is.

Leicester shop explosion: Six taken to hospital

Six people have been taken to hospital - two of them in a critical condition - after an explosion destroyed a shop in Leicester. A search-and-rescue operation will continue throughout Monday at the site in Hinckley Road. Police say there is no indication the blast was terror-related. Angel Namaala, who lives opposite the shop, told the BBC she had heard "this big thud, like an earthquake". We'll have all the latest updates.

Big freeze hits UK

Wrap up. It's very cold outside, wherever you are in the UK. And with freezing winds coming in from Russia, it will feel like -10C to -15C today. Yellow and amber weather warnings are in place for southern and eastern on Monday and Tuesday, spreading during that period to cover the Midlands, Scotland and Wales. Wednesday and Thursday's yellow warnings will also cover Cornwall and Northern Ireland. Roads in many areas will become difficult, with many train services likely to be cancelled. Use our interactive guide to find out how cold it is where you are compared with other parts of the world.

The American who fled 'gay conversion' in Africa

Mahad had read about gay conversion in Africa - the long religious lessons, the abuse - and wanted no part. He was happy being gay. He was happy being ex-Muslim. He nodded, smiled, and told his mother he would do as she said. Then, after she left the room, Mahad made a phone call. As one door closed, another one opened.

Read the full article

Lookahead

Today The GSMA Mobile World Congress - the world's largest event for the mobile telecommunications industry - is opening in Barcelona.

14:15 Team GB athletes arrive back at Heathrow following the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

On this day

1993 A car bomb explodes underneath the World Trade Center in New York, killing six people and injuring more than 1,000.

