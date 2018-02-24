Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Vicar of Dibley's Alice Tinker: "I can't believe it's not butter"

British actress Emma Chambers has died aged 53, her agent has confirmed.

Known for playing Alice Tinker in the BBC's The Vicar of Dibley, the Doncaster-born star also had roles in Notting Hill and the TV adaptation of Martin Chuzzlewit.

Chambers, who died from natural causes on Wednesday evening, would be "greatly missed", her agent John Grant said.

He said: "Emma created a wealth of characters and an immense body of work. She brought laughter and joy to many".

Chambers is survived by her husband, fellow actor Ian Dunn.

Well-wishers including Emma Freud, the wife of The Vicar Of Dibley's creator Richard Curtis, have paid tribute to Chambers on Twitter.

Chambers played the character of Alice Tinker, a village church verger, in The Vicar of Dibley between 1994 and 2007, alongside Dawn French in the title role.

In 1998, she won the British Comedy Award for best TV actress for her performance. The following year she appeared as Honey in Notting Hill, the younger sister of Hugh Grant's character, William Thacker.

