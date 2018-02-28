Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright PA

Danger warnings as more heavy snow forecast

It's still snowing - and it's not stopping for a while yet. The Met Office has put amber warnings - meaning a possible risk to life and property - in place for parts of Scotland, north-east England, the East Midlands, the east and south-east of England, and London.

Three people died following a crash in Lincolnshire on Tuesday, while one man died in a crash in Cambridgeshire. There are warnings of treacherous conditions on roads, with disruption expected on the rail network. The BBC's Laura Lea looks at why cold weather forces cancellations. Hundreds of schools have been closed too.

The Met Office says up to 40cm (15in) of snow could fall in northern England and Scotland over Wednesday and Thursday. Snow drifts and lightning - particularly in coastal areas - could create extra hazards.

Gaze upon some wintry scenes from around the UK. And find out how cold it is in your area.

NI questions as EU publishes Brexit strategy

The future of the Irish border looks certain to be one of the main talking points when the European Union presents its Brexit strategy for the first time later. The draft document is expected to say Northern Ireland might have to continue following EU single market rules if it wants to avoid a "hard" border with the Irish Republic. Downing Street's already dismissed the possibility of a hard border - and the DUP says it will withdraw support for Theresa May's minority Conservative government if the Irish Sea becomes a trade border. BBC political correspondent Iain Watson writes that "there is plenty of political friction, as every potential solution seems to bring a new problem".

Get news from the BBC in your inbox, each weekday morning

Toys R Us and Maplin on brink of collapse

Toys R Us's UK stores and the electronics retailer Maplin are facing possible collapse - putting 5,500 jobs at risk. The chains, among the country's best known, have left administrators on standby after failing to secure a rescue deal. Maplin's owner, Rutland Partners, put the business up for sale, but talks with a potential buyer are understood to have broken down. Toys R Us was also seeking a possible sale but has failed to secure a buyer.

Snowmageddon! How weather got rebranded

By Duncan Middleton, BBC Newsbeat

If you want a good story, you need good characters. That's why 2015 could be seen as a deal-breaker. That's when the Met Office started giving names to UK storms. "Once you give something a name, you give it a personality, people become invested in it," explains Peter Moore, author of The Weather Experiment. For example, "Beryl's smashing everything in her path" is far more emotive than "It's rather windy outside". "Beast from the East? It's absolutely brilliant," says Peter.

Read the full article

What the papers say

A photograph of a giant snow cloud above London is featured on the front pages of the Daily Mirror, the Daily Express, Metro, the Daily Star and the Guardian. The Daily Express warns that the "killer freeze" is set to worsen, while the Guardian reports that an Arctic heat wave is shifting blizzards on to Europe. The Daily Telegraph has a more upbeat photo - of children out on their sledges. And the i says up to 15 pro-EU Conservative MPs are prepared to defy Theresa May in a Commons vote on the customs union.

Daily digest

Wrongful convictions Evidence not being disclosed on daily basis, say lawyers

Harassment claims Labour activists urge Corbyn to take action

GP services Satisfaction levels at lowest level since records began, says survey

Conservative U-turn Where did all the Trump-haters go?

If you see one thing today

The condom delivery guy

If you listen to one thing today

Image copyright Getty Images

Do animals have accents?

If you read one thing today

The 'exorcism' that turned murderous

Lookahead

10:00 The world's first plastic-free aisle is unveiled at an Amsterdam branch of the Dutch supermarket Ekoplaza.

12:00 Theresa May faces Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other MPs at Prime Minister's Questions.

On this day

1991 US President George Bush announces a ceasefire in the Gulf War, after Iraq accepts all 12 resolutions passed by the United Nations.

From elsewhere

The afterlife of Pablo Escobar (New Yorker)

Consider the fruit fly (The Atlantic)

Five lost cities of the world (Guardian)

13 of the most infuriating people at airports (Daily Telegraph)