Meghan Markle has joined Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on stage as the royals set out their charitable vision for the future.

They were appearing at the first Royal Foundation Forum in London to highlight the work of William, Kate and Harry's personal charitable organisation.

Ms Markle said she was hoping to "hit the ground running" as she prepares to join their efforts.

"We've all got that same passion to want to make a difference," she said.

Ms Markle, who is to marry Prince Harry in May, has previously campaigned for the United Nations on topics such as gender equality and modern slavery.

She told the forum she had already been "working behind the scenes" to help the Royal Foundation.

"For me it's very important to want to hit the ground running," she said.

Image copyright PA Image caption Meghan Markle joined Prince Harry and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on stage in London

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince Harry explained he was keen to focus on sustainable tourism over the coming year

"Even if it's doing it quietly behind the scenes, which is what I've focused my energy on thus far.

"[I have also been] meeting with the organisations behind the scenes quietly, learning as much as I can so I can maximise the opportunity we have here to really make an impact."

Speaking about her work in women's rights, she said: "You'll often hear people say: 'You are helping people find their voices'.

"I fundamentally disagree with that because women don't need to find a voice - they have a voice.

"They need to feel empowered to use it and people need to be encouraged to listen."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ms Markle said she wanted to "hit the ground running" after her wedding in May

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duke of Cambridge gave a speech explaining the foundation's core aims

Analysis

By Sarah Campbell, Royal Correspondent, BBC News

Billed as the inaugural forum of the Royal Foundation - the focus (from the media's perspective anyway) was on Meghan Markle.

As has become the norm, early Tweets focussed on what she was wearing (Jason Wu... if you are interested), her manner (totally at ease) and finally, what she said.

Her charity work to date involving empowering women and young girls was discussed but she would not be drawn further on what her future plans are with the foundation.

There is, of course, as was mentioned by her and and her fiancé, the little matter of their wedding in May which is taking up their time at the moment.

Today is further evidence that under the umbrella of the Royal Foundation, Ms Markle will undoubtedly add to the royals' already considerable campaigning power.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge also gave a short speech at the event

Opening the event, the Duke said the foundation's purpose was not to seek "quick wins" but to achieve lasting change.

He said: "All of the projects have seen us working to change mindsets to make a real and lasting difference.

"They have all seen us trying to tackle the biggest challenges of the day.

"They have all seen the foundation listening and taking advice from charities and experts, rather than showing up and pretending we have all the answers.

"And they have all seen us uniting people, forming teams and coalitions, to work to make a difference together."

Prince Harry added that he was hoping to focus on sustainable tourism in the future while the Duchess, who is heavily pregnant, spoke about parenthood influencing her charitable work.