Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright Getty Images

Snow: Emma and the Beast bring more extreme weather

It's horrible out there. Storm Emma is moving into the south of the UK, bringing with it bitter winds, blizzards and disruption to travel. Meanwhile, the so-called Beast from the East is continuing to hit northern England and Scotland, bringing snowfall of up to 40cm (16in).

Scotland has a red weather warning - meaning a potential risk to life - in place until 10:00 GMT, while an amber warning will last until 18:00 there and in northern England. Another amber warning will be in place for London, south-east and south-west England, Wales and the West Midlands from midday until 08:00 on Friday.

It's actually the first day of meteorological spring today, so will there be some respite soon? Well, areas of snow are set to linger across northern UK at the weekend, while southern parts become a little warmer, but wetter. In the meantime, people living in cold countries offer their tips on keeping warm.

Here are pictures of the effect the snow is having. And what are the rules on refusing to come to work in such atrocious conditions?

Brexit: May meets Tusk amid NI concerns

Theresa May's giving what's being billed as a major speech on UK-EU relations on Friday. Ahead of this, the prime minister's meeting European Council President Donald Tusk. There should be plenty to discuss, with the UK government rejecting the EU's proposals (outlined in a draft treaty published on Wednesday) regarding the border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic. Mrs May says a "common regulatory area" after Brexit on the island of Ireland - in effect keeping Northern Ireland in a customs union with the EU - would threaten the UK's integrity. But the EU and the Irish government argue it's up to the UK to come up with alternatives. BBC Europe editor Katya Adler asks if this is a real crisis or par for the course in such negotiations.

Last day to use paper tenners

It's evolution of a sort. From the end of today, UK businesses can legally refuse to accept paper £10 notes, featuring the face of Charles Darwin on the back. But don't go on a splurge just yet to use them up - the Post Office and all the major banks say they'll continue to take tearable tenners (not just the polymer replacements bearing a portrait of Jane Austen) for the time being. However, the Bank of England estimates that up to 211 million are still in circulation - so it's worth checking purses, wallets, backs of sofas and mattresses before too long. Here's a brief history of famous faces on banknotes.

The landlords who trade rent for sex

By Ellie Flynn, BBC Three

I begin replying to the adverts. Within minutes I receive sexually explicit responses. One landlord immediately asks me for my body and bra size. Another says we can "chat on WhatsApp, as long as you're happy to come to an arrangement". I arrange to meet a number of landlords - and am stunned by the diversity of people I meet. One is just 24 years old, another is offering up his daughter's bedroom now that she's at university, and a third says I can stay in a log cabin he built in his back garden - if I'm willing to have sex with him in return.

Read the full article

What the papers say

There's much reaction to the EU's proposal for the Northern Ireland-Irish Republic border. "Hands off our borders!" is Metro's headline, while the Daily Telegraph reports on comments from Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson that he believes Remainers are using the issue to fight a "proxy war" against Brexit. The Guardian says there's a growing "clamour" for Theresa May to reveal her response. Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads on "heartbreak in the high street", following the collapse of Maplin and Toys R Us's UK operation. The i opts for the weather, proclaiming we are now living in "whiteout Britain".

