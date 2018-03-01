UK snow: Workers' grit and everyday heroes
The Beast from the East and Storm Emma have blanketed much of Britain in snow.
A red alert warning has been extended to south-west England and South Wales after parts of Scotland were affected by the adverse weather conditions overnight.
Hundreds of motorists were stranded and the extreme weather has seen many unable to reach their workplaces.
But many people who had to venture out braved the cold conditions.
Lesley Forster was stranded on the M80 in Scotland for 17 hours. After leaving Edinburgh at 2pm Wednesday afternoon, she didn't make it back home until Thursday morning.
"I had nothing with me," she told the BBC.
"I had to use the water I had to put in to my window wipers. I have never been so frightened in my life."
Fortunately for Ms Forster, a "young lad" who lived nearby was on hand with food and water for stranded motorists.
"He came out of his house with a sled filled with water and a few bits of food - all he had in the house - and handed it out," she said.
"I'm so grateful to him."
Ms Forster was not the only stranded motorist to benefit from the assistance of kind-hearted locals.
Rachel Muircroft paid tribute to the man who handed out water and snacks when the bus she was travelling on was caught up in the M80 standstill.
John Gent was attempting to travel from Aberdeen to Devon, when he too was stuck on the M80.
"Last night local people were walking up and down and bringing water and sandwiches," he told the BBC.
"The fire brigade were also giving out water," he added.
Workers in the emergency services or hospitals often don't have the luxury of not being able to get to work.
Emily O'Connor, a trainee obstetrician at Cork University Maternity Hospital, posted a picture on Twitter of her walk to work through the snow with a friend early on Thursday morning.
One proud child posted that his 65-year-old dad, who is a nurse in Sheffield, "walked miles to get to work through heavy snow".
"Nothing will stop him," he added.
In Edinburgh, a bus company scheduler posted that his staff were also walking miles to reach work.
Also in Edinburgh, Jonny Borland found an abandoned wintry scene in St Andrews Square.
When he approached a coffee shop, he found the only employee who had made it in - Amy had walked over two miles to get to work. But the shop and St Andrews Square have since closed due to bad weather conditions.
