Image copyright PA

UK snow not letting up

Freezing conditions are not relenting across the UK, with 10 severe weather warnings in place. The Army has been brought in to help stranded drivers on the A31 in the New Forest. On the M62, volunteers from Milnrow, Rochdale, have been taking hot drinks, food and blankets to some of those stuck - including a bottle of warm milk for a five-week-old baby. Police forces are warning people to travel only if necessary.

Troops have also helped transport critical care workers to and from shifts at an Edinburgh hospital, while in north-west England some 5,000 properties are without power. Meanwhile, 20 rail operators are running reduced services. Here are pictures of how it's looking around the country. And it's not just happening in the UK - the freeze is being felt as far south as the Mediterranean.

The Met Office says the cold weather could last into next week and even the following week. Follow what's going on with our live updates. And BBC science correspondent Jonathan Amos looks at why it's got so cold.

May to set out Brexit 'tests'

Theresa May will give a speech on Brexit later, setting out five "tests" she says must guide negotiations between the UK and the EU. The prime minister wants any deal reached to respect the result of the 2016 referendum; not be allowed to break down; protect jobs and security; be "consistent with the kind of country we want to be" - modern, outward-looking and tolerant; and bring the UK together. She'll also call for the "deepest possible" free trade agreement with the EU, with the UK leaving the single market and customs union.

But what about the other side? European Council President Donald Tusk has said some "friction" in trade is inevitable with Mrs May's vision of Brexit. Read BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg's take on the situation.

Diabetes 'is actually five separate diseases'

Diabetes affects more than one in 11 adults worldwide and it's usually split into Type 1 and Type 2. But researchers in Sweden and Finland are asking for it to be looked at differently. Diabetes, they say, is actually made up of five different diseases. They add that dealing with it in this way could improve treatment.

Why the world needs to get ready for more people dying

By Dr Katherine Sleeman, King's College London

As lifespans increased - and individuals delayed dying - the number of deaths decreased. But everyone has to die and we are now at a tipping point. In England, for example, there are currently around half a million deaths each year. This will increase by about 20% in total over the next 20 years, until an extra 100,000 people are dying each year. Worldwide, the pattern is similar. So, how can we best care for these people?

Read the full article

What the papers say

Image copyright AFP

"Emmageddon" is the Sun's headline, as the newspapers are full of the effects of the snow hitting the UK. Metro shows a satellite image of the country covered in white, while the Times warns of floods when the thaw begins. And the Daily Star predicts cold weather will last until Easter. Elsewhere, the Guardian says Theresa May will use her Brexit speech to promote a spirit of togetherness in the UK.

