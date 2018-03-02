Storm Emma: Army called in to rescue drivers stuck in snow
The Army has been called in to help rescue hundreds of drivers stuck in snow, as freezing conditions continue across much of the UK.
Two major incidents have been declared by police in Hampshire and Avon and Somerset, as blizzards brought many roads to a standstill.
Amber and yellow warnings for snow, ice and wind still cover most of the UK.
The Met Office warned all travel would continue to be disrupted, while thousands of schools are shut.
There are 10 severe weather warnings in place for the UK. The final warning is in force until 23:55 GMT on Monday.
Police forces across the UK have told people to only travel if necessary.
Highways England have said some of the worst problems are near Rochdale on the M62, on the A303 near Ilminster, and the A31 in the New Forest - where the Army have been helping to rescue drivers.
The BBC's Duncan Kennedy, stuck on the A31 overnight, says traffic is starting to move but that it would take some time to clear the backlog.
Many of those caught up in the jam were making their way home from work when conditions became impassable, he said.
On the M62, volunteers from Milnrow, Rochdale, have been taking hot drinks, food and blankets to some of those stuck - including a bottle of warm milk for a five-week-old baby.
In Edinburgh, troops were deployed to transport 200 critical care hospital workers to and from their shifts at two hospitals on Thursday evening.
Some 15 law courts across Scotland have cancelled trials on Friday.
National Grid issued a "gas deficit warning" on Thursday prompting fears of a shortage, but households were reassured domestic supplies would not be affected.
Electricity North West said 5,000 properties in its area are without power.
On Thursday evening Western Power Distribution, which serves the Midlands, Wales and the south west, said 1,300 homes had power cuts, although not all were weather-related.
- Animals brave the 'Beast from the East'
- Greg James' challenge is cancelled
- Icy blizzards hit Europe transport systems
- It's snowing - can I refuse to come to work?
A highly unusual red weather warning for snow for south-west England and south Wales was lifted at 02:00 GMT, but an amber alert is in force until 08:00.
What is happening with the trains?
Across the UK, more than 20 rail operators are running a reduced service.
National Rail is advising passengers to check their service before travelling. Some train operators are urging people not to travel at all.
- Virgin Trains' route between Carlisle and Scotland - affecting the London to Glasgow and London to Edinburgh routes - remains closed with no replacement buses running. Passengers on east coast routes are urged not to travel until Saturday
- Arriva Trains Wales has suspended some services all day on Friday. Some routes are are running on a reduced timetable.
- Heathrow Express services between London Paddington and Heathrow Airport are running less frequently
- East Midlands Trains are unable to run any trains between Nottingham and Skegness
- There are numerous delays and cancellations on the Northern network
- ScotRail will not run any trains in the amber warning area during the Friday morning peak
- No CrossCountry services will run in Scotland on Friday. There will also be no trains running north of Newcastle until 16:00.
How are the airports affected?
Airports across Britain are being affected by the cold weather, and the knock-on effect of other terminals across the UK and Europe cancelling flights.
- Glasgow Airport: The airport says it is working towards reopening on Friday, but there will be delays and cancellations.
- Edinburgh Airport: It says it will be open for those airlines that wish to operate. Passengers should check before travelling.
- Dublin Airport: All flights have been suspended until Saturday
- Cardiff Airport: Some flights are cancelled
- East Midlands Airport: It has warned passengers of cancellations and delays
- Heathrow Airport: The airport advises passengers to check before travelling
- Gatwick Airport: There are delays and cancellations
- City Airport: Multiple cancellations and delays are expected at the airport
What is the forecast?
The Met Office says the cold weather could last into next week and possibly the following week.
Up to 50cm (19 inches) snow is forecast in parts of Dartmoor, Exmoor and uplands parts of south-east Wales accompanied by gales or severe gales in exposed areas.
Gusts of 60-70mph are possible in parts of northern England and Wales.
Up to 10cm (four inches) of snow is forecast in parts of Scotland and northern England, with up to 25cm over the area's hills.
How has the cold weather affected you? Share your pictures, video and experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +447555 173285
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Send pictures/video to yourpics@bbc.co.uk
- Upload your pictures/video here
- Send an SMS or MMS to 61124 or +44 7624 800 100