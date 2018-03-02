Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption BBC Weather's Darren Bett says there is yet more snow to come

The Army has been called in to help rescue hundreds of drivers stuck in snow, as freezing conditions continue across much of the UK.

Two major incidents have been declared by police in Hampshire and Avon and Somerset, as blizzards brought many roads to a standstill.

Amber and yellow warnings for snow, ice and wind still cover most of the UK.

The Met Office warned all travel would continue to be disrupted, while thousands of schools are shut.

There are 10 severe weather warnings in place for the UK. The final warning is in force until 23:55 GMT on Monday.

Police forces across the UK have told people to only travel if necessary.

Highways England have said some of the worst problems are near Rochdale on the M62, on the A303 near Ilminster, and the A31 in the New Forest - where the Army have been helping to rescue drivers.

Image copyright PA Image caption There are 10 severe weather warnings in place for the UK

Image copyright PA Image caption The Met Office warned all travel would continue to be disrupted

The BBC's Duncan Kennedy, stuck on the A31 overnight, says traffic is starting to move but that it would take some time to clear the backlog.

Many of those caught up in the jam were making their way home from work when conditions became impassable, he said.

On the M62, volunteers from Milnrow, Rochdale, have been taking hot drinks, food and blankets to some of those stuck - including a bottle of warm milk for a five-week-old baby.

In Edinburgh, troops were deployed to transport 200 critical care hospital workers to and from their shifts at two hospitals on Thursday evening.

Some 15 law courts across Scotland have cancelled trials on Friday.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Car has near miss with bus in Edinburgh

National Grid issued a "gas deficit warning" on Thursday prompting fears of a shortage, but households were reassured domestic supplies would not be affected.

Electricity North West said 5,000 properties in its area are without power.

On Thursday evening Western Power Distribution, which serves the Midlands, Wales and the south west, said 1,300 homes had power cuts, although not all were weather-related.

A highly unusual red weather warning for snow for south-west England and south Wales was lifted at 02:00 GMT, but an amber alert is in force until 08:00.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'Legend' snow-clearing Cambridgeshire farmers saluted

What is happening with the trains?

Across the UK, more than 20 rail operators are running a reduced service.

National Rail is advising passengers to check their service before travelling. Some train operators are urging people not to travel at all.

How are the airports affected?

Image copyright PA Image caption The snow being cleared at Leeds Bradford Airport on Thursday

Airports across Britain are being affected by the cold weather, and the knock-on effect of other terminals across the UK and Europe cancelling flights.

Glasgow Airport: The airport says it is working towards reopening on Friday, but there will be delays and cancellations.

Edinburgh Airport: It says it will be open for those airlines that wish to operate. Passengers should check before travelling.

Dublin Airport: All flights have been suspended until Saturday

Cardiff Airport: Some flights are cancelled

East Midlands Airport: It has warned passengers of cancellations and delays

Heathrow Airport: The airport advises passengers to check before travelling

Gatwick Airport: There are delays and cancellations

City Airport: Multiple cancellations and delays are expected at the airport

What is the forecast?

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Amber and yellow warnings for snow, ice and wind still cover most of the UK

The Met Office says the cold weather could last into next week and possibly the following week.

Up to 50cm (19 inches) snow is forecast in parts of Dartmoor, Exmoor and uplands parts of south-east Wales accompanied by gales or severe gales in exposed areas.

Gusts of 60-70mph are possible in parts of northern England and Wales.

Up to 10cm (four inches) of snow is forecast in parts of Scotland and northern England, with up to 25cm over the area's hills.

How has the cold weather affected you? Share your pictures, video and experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also contact us in the following ways: