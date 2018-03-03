Image copyright Getty Images

Weather warnings for snow and icy roads remain in place across much of the UK - as temperatures are expected to gradually rise in many areas.

More than 2,000 homes are still without power, as motorists and rail passengers have been told to expect continued disruption on roads and railways.

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency has issued 15 flood warnings, mainly in the south-west and north-east England.

It comes as temperatures in many areas are set to rise above zero later.

The Met Office has two active yellow warnings in place for Saturday, covering large areas of the UK.

One, warning of ice, applies to much of south-east England, the Midlands, Wales and Northern Ireland and is due to expire at 11:00 GMT.

The second warning - which is expected to be in place all day - is of further snow for much of Scotland.

But BBC weather forecaster Ben Rich said that many people will see a gradual rise in temperatures.

He said: "It will turn slowly - and I do mean slowly - a little less cold. There will be some wintry showers too - these showers coming as a mixture of rain, sleet and snow.

"It will be a bit milder in the south - 7C in Plymouth - but still you will notice a rather chilly feel further north."

The Environment Agency also has a number of flood alerts and most serious flood warnings in place - meaning immediate action is required.

Eleven flood warnings are in place in Devon, Cornwall and elsewhere on the south coast, while four are in the North East.

They all apply to coastal regions, due to large waves caused by spring tides and strong onshore winds.

According to Western Power Distribution, more than 2,000 properties remain without power in the East Midland and South West.

Meanwhile, thousands of trains are set to be cancelled in another day of travel disruption, as more than 20 rail operators are running a reduced service.

There were severe delays to services in Lewisham, south London on Friday night after passengers stuck on four Southeastern trains "forced open" doors.

They left the carriages and started walking along the tracks.

The rail company said police and the fire service assisted in helping to restore power on the tracks and get trains moving again.

Major incidents was also declared in Wiltshire, Hampshire and Avon and Somerset, as blizzards brought roads to a standstill.

However, the M62 in Greater Manchester reopened in the early hours of Saturday, having been shut for more than a day due to severe weather conditions.

In Scotland, where some of the worst conditions have been seen, efforts are continuing to get services up and running.

Gritting and snow clearing on the roads was set to continue over the weekend, while train firm ScotRail said it would operate as many services as it could on Saturday

Health Secretary Shona Robison said emergency services across the country had given "a superhuman effort over the past few days".

In England, the Premier League has said all its football matches are expected to go ahead despite the weather. However, a number of games in the Championship and the Scottish Premiership have been postponed.

What is happening with the trains?

Across the UK, more than 20 rail operators are running a reduced service. National Rail has been advising passengers to check their service before travelling. Some train operators urged people not to travel at all.

How are the airports affected?

More than 1,250 flights were cancelled across the UK and Ireland on Friday.

Glasgow Airport: Open after "the worst snowfall in its history" but still warns of delays and cancellations

Edinburgh Airport: Ryanair will resume its full schedule of flights after a day of cancellations on Friday

Dublin Airport: Most flights will start later on Saturday but passengers are urged to check before they travel

Cardiff Airport: The airport will be closed until Saturday morning

Bristol Airport: There were significant disruptions on Friday and passengers are advised to contact their airline before travelling

East Midlands Airport: After a day of cancellations and delays, the airport is expected to be fully operational

Leeds Bradford: The airport is open but is experiencing delays

Heathrow Airport: The airport advises passengers to check before travelling

Gatwick Airport: There are delays and cancellations

City Airport: The runway was closed on Friday because of the snow and the airline advises passengers that delays and cancellations could be likely

Birmingham Airport: Runway unlikely to reopen before Saturday morning with travellers warned to check with their airline

What is the forecast?

The Met Office says further rain, sleet and snow is likely in many areas of the UK on Saturday, but temperatures will gradually rise.

There could be further snow showers in the north-east while a band of slightly warmer air will allow a thaw of some snow and ice in the afternoon.

