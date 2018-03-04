Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption How farmers are coping with the snow

Rural communities in parts of the UK remain cut off following heavy snow - despite many services reopening and a widespread thaw taking hold.

Rain and rising temperatures are predicted for some areas of the UK on Sunday, but there was fresh snowfall overnight in parts of Scotland.

Warnings for snow remain in place across Scotland.

Many rail services are still affected, while 16 flood warnings remain in place in south-west and north-east England.

The Met Office currently has two active yellow warnings in place, covering large areas of the UK.

One, warning of snow, is in place for much of the day across a large area of Scotland.

Snow showers are expected to continue, the warning says, and there could be icy stretches on untreated surfaces.

A second warning for ice covers all of England, Wales and Northern Ireland is due to lapse at 11:00 GMT.

Meteorologists say temperatures in parts of England could rise to 9C later, following days of sub-zero temperatures and heavy snowfall.

Met Office forecaster Becky Mitchell said there would be a reduced risk of snow across much of southern England and Wales.

"The main point is it's gradually turning milder so we are seeing an end to widespread cold conditions from this weekend onwards."

A total of 16 flood warnings and 34 flood alerts remain in force across England, as the Environment Agency has warned of a potential surge in water levels.

What is happening with the trains?

National Rail has been advising passengers to check their service before travelling while many operators are running to a reduced timetable.

On Saturday, Network Rail urged people in London, the north-east of England and the East Midlands to only travel if "absolutely necessary".

Virgin Trains East Coast also resumed services between Newcastle and Scotland but advised customers not to travel unless it was essential.

Great Western Railway advised passengers not to travel unless the journey is "unavoidable" while most rail companies urged people to check before travelling.

Meanwhile, an independent investigation will be launched after passengers stuck on four stranded Southeastern trains in Lewisham, south London, "forced open" the carriage doors and walked along the tracks.

In Dawlish, Devon, the coastal rail line reopened after being closed on Saturday morning, due to flooding caused by high tides.

Elsewhere in the county, the villages Lynmouth and Lynton had their water supply cut off and the roads into the village are impassable.

Highways officers used three snow blowers to try to clear snow drifts.

Some roads, such as the A66 in Cumbria and County Durham, remain closed as authorities work to clear snow, but other transport services are starting to get back to normal.

A plan is being put together for a clean-up operation after Holyhead Marina, in Angelsey, north Wales, was battered by Storm Emma.

The weather conditions over the past few days damaged a large number of vessels berthed in the marina.

In Scotland, government ministers have asked for volunteers to help in clearing up local roads and pavements, and checking on vulnerable people.

Airports are beginning to reopen and train routes resume, but some operators have warned of reduced or altered timetables.

How are the airports affected?

Many airports have now reopened and flights are resuming but some issues still remain and passengers are being advised to check with their airlines.

Glasgow Airport: The airport is open after "the worst snowfall in its history" but there are "some delays"

Cardiff Airport: There will be a knock-on impact on flights as a result of the weather

Bristol Airport: The airport is operational however flights could be disrupted. Snow in the airport car park means travellers could face longer queues

