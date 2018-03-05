New counter-terrorism chief appointed

Image copyright PA Image caption Neil Basu has been appointed the new Assistant Commissioner for specialist operations

The Metropolitan Police has appointed Neil Basu as head of counter-terrorism operations in England.

He will take up the role of assistant commissioner for specialist operations when the incumbent, Mark Rowley, retires on 21 March.

Mr Basu, who currently serves as Mr Rowley's deputy, said it was a "privilege" to be offered the job.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick said Mr Basu was a "worthy successor" to the role.

She added: "He takes on a job of enormous importance and responsibility leading counter-terrorism policing nationally and in London.

"He is a leader of courage, compassion and integrity and I know he will do a great job."

Before being offered the role of head of the Met's Specialist Operations Unit, he was the senior national coordinator for counter-terrorism from October 2016.

Mr Basu said: "It is both a challenge and a duty that I accept with humility and a sense of great purpose.

"I will lead, to the best of my ability, the most extraordinary people I have ever worked with as they work night and day to counter terrorism."