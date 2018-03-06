Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Image copyright PA

Police probe after ex-Russian spy taken ill

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal is critically ill after being exposed to an unknown substance in the UK. The 66-year-old - who was convicted in Moscow of working as a double agent for the UK in 2006 - was found unconscious next to a 33-year-old woman on a bench at the Maltings shopping centre, in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

What happened? BBC security correspondent Gordon Corera says there are "striking" parallels with the case of Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian security adviser who died after being poisoned in London in 2006. But, he adds, police are not yet even saying that a crime has been committed against Col Skripal. Officers are trying to identify the substance he was exposed to.

Col Skripal was one of four prisoners released by Moscow in exchange for 10 US spies in 2010. He was later flown to the UK. He and the woman who was taken ill are both in intensive care at Salisbury District Hospital.

Here's a biography of Col Skripal. And here's a look at Russia's security agency, the FSB.

Portion sizes 'must be cut to stop obesity'

"Britain needs to go on a diet," says Duncan Selbie, chief executive of Public Health England. His organisation is pushing for portion sizes of pizzas, ready meals, processed meat, takeaways and other foods to be cut in an effort to reduce obesity. It wants to take 20% off average calorie consumption by 2024. This follows findings that a third of adults underestimate how much they're eating and drinking.

Trump 'not backing down' on trade

Reducing America's trade deficit is one of Donald Trump's main stated political objectives. As part of this, he has said he wants to impose tariffs on metal imports. But Speaker of the House Paul Ryan - like Mr Trump, a Republican - has proclaimed himself "extremely worried" about a potential trade war, arguing that this could undermine any economic gains. Mr Trump has responded by saying: "We're not backing down." BBC economics editor Kamal Ahmed looks at why the president is playing tough on trade.

Xanax: The dark web drug putting lives at risk

By Noel Phillips, Victoria Derbyshire programme

The drug, also known by its brand name Alprazolam, is widely prescribed in the US to treat anxiety and can be obtained on private prescription in the UK. But among some teenagers and young adults in the UK it has become a popular recreational drug used illegally. Kristello - who wished to go by his rap name - says his addiction soon grew into a daily habit as he began taking one tablet a night. "The high felt like it was very floaty, and any worries you had melted away and you didn't have a care in the world - you were happy," he says. "But what you have to take into consideration is what happens after you take Xanax, which is where the problem really starts."

Read the full article

What the papers say

Image copyright Sun, Guardian

The illness of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal dominates most front pages. The Daily Mail reports that he recently said he feared for his life, while the Times quotes sources as saying "all scenarios" are being investigated. Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads on reports that the transatlantic operating rights of UK airlines could be badly hit after Brexit. And the Daily Express quotes former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull urging men to get tested for prostate cancer following his diagnosis with the disease.

Lookahead

12:00 The UN-backed Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic releases its latest report on alleged atrocities committed in the country.

14:00 The winner of the 1m euro (£890,000) Brain Prize - the biggest awarded in the field of neuroscience - is announced.

14:00 Brexit secretary David Davis appears before the Commons European Scrutiny Committee.

On this day

1987 A car ferry, the Herald of Free Enterprise, capsizes outside the Belgian port of Zeebrugge. The eventual death toll from the disaster is 193.

