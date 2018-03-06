Mexican restaurant 'unlikely hero' in water shortage
An owner of a Mexican restaurant has become an unlikely hero after providing live updates on a water shortage.
Thousands of homes in the UK were left without water on Saturday when frozen pipes burst due to rising temperatures.
So when El Chico's in Streatham, south London had to close as it had no water, its owner decided to transform it into a community support hub.
The restaurant tweeted live updates about where water had been restored, while distributing bottled water and offering "community toilets".
The restaurant's owner Alper Yagmur said: "I was born and raised in Streatham so I took it upon myself to help the community."
The 32-year-old bought 200 litres of water and offered to deliver bottles to any "vulnerable people".
His efforts did not go unnoticed, as many people have been praising his "community spirit".
One Twitter user said the MP for Streatham Chukka Umunna should change his name to "Chico" as a tribute to the restaurant's hard work.
Another said El Chico's had been "the best source of information" and promised to "pop in for a cheeky drink" to say thanks for their efforts.
A third echoed the sentiment and said the restaurant had offered services that were not "adequately provided by Thames Water".
El Chico's was not alone in its efforts to help local communities, as other local businesses have been offering help.
Hood restaurant in Streatham was one of those, as it welcomed people to fill empty bottles and use their flushing toilet.
Balham Leisure Centre offered showers to local residents without water.
A spokeswoman for Thames Water said it has been providing bottled water to "local people and vulnerable customers" in the Streatham area.
