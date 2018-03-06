Image copyright Alper Yagmur Image caption Restaurant owner Alper Yagmur bought 200 litres of bottled water for local people in Streatham

An owner of a Mexican restaurant has become an unlikely hero after providing live updates on a water shortage.

Thousands of homes in the UK were left without water on Saturday when frozen pipes burst due to rising temperatures.

So when El Chico's in Streatham, south London had to close as it had no water, its owner decided to transform it into a community support hub.

The restaurant tweeted live updates about where water had been restored, while distributing bottled water and offering "community toilets".

Skip Twitter post by @ElChicosSW16 We have also now have our water restored.

We are open for anyone to come in to use toilets, take water, fill up water and if you know any vulnerable people let us known and we will deliver it.



Watergate Party Tonight from 7pm. Code word WATER for free margaritas #streatham — El Chico's Streatham (@ElChicosSW16) March 6, 2018

The restaurant's owner Alper Yagmur said: "I was born and raised in Streatham so I took it upon myself to help the community."

The 32-year-old bought 200 litres of water and offered to deliver bottles to any "vulnerable people".

His efforts did not go unnoticed, as many people have been praising his "community spirit".

One Twitter user said the MP for Streatham Chukka Umunna should change his name to "Chico" as a tribute to the restaurant's hard work.

Another said El Chico's had been "the best source of information" and promised to "pop in for a cheeky drink" to say thanks for their efforts.

Good effort guys! Without doubt the best source of info during this debacle. Never been to yours before and can't make it tonight, but will definitely look to pop in for a cheeky drink in the next few days. Thanks again. — Jason Campbell (@jasondcampbell) March 6, 2018

A third echoed the sentiment and said the restaurant had offered services that were not "adequately provided by Thames Water".

El Chico's was not alone in its efforts to help local communities, as other local businesses have been offering help.

Hood restaurant in Streatham was one of those, as it welcomed people to fill empty bottles and use their flushing toilet.

Morning #Streatham. We will be open as usual from 10.30 & serving food from 11. If you are without water then please come & fill up at your bottles at ours and use a flushing toilet. No need to buy anything! We are at 67 Streatham Hill. Please RT @IainSimpson @RezinaChowdhury — Hood (@HoodStreatham) March 6, 2018

Balham Leisure Centre offered showers to local residents without water.

A spokeswoman for Thames Water said it has been providing bottled water to "local people and vulnerable customers" in the Streatham area.

By UGC and Social News team