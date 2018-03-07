Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Ex-spy's illness: Cobra to be briefed

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia are still critically ill after a suspected poisoning in the UK. Amid speculation as to who, if anyone, was responsible, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has called Russia's government a "malign and disruptive force". The UK government's emergency committee, Cobra, will be briefed on the incident later. Moscow has denied any involvement.

Police are still looking at whether Mr and Ms Skripal were poisoned before being discovered unconscious on a bench outside a shopping centre in Salisbury, Wiltshire. What signs will they be searching for?

Here's a look at Salisbury, described by one resident as being "just so quintessentially English".

Trump's top economic adviser quits

Was he angry about Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminium imports? The US president's top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, has resigned. A supporter of free trade - and a key mover behind Mr Trump's tax reforms - he said it had been an "honour" to serve. His departure could mark a "sharp new direction in White House policy" towards protectionism, writes BBC North America reporter Anthony Zurcher. Mr Cohn joins a list of senior officials who have been fired or who have quit since Mr Trump took office.

Protests expected as Saudi crown prince visits UK

During his three-day visit he will have lunch with the Queen and hold talks with Theresa May, but Mohammed bin Salman's time in the UK is likely to be beset by protests against his country's role in the war in Yemen. The 32-year-old crown prince of Saudi Arabia is credited with kick-starting domestic reforms in the ultra-conservative kingdom, such as the upcoming lifting of the ban on women driving and the re-opening of commercial cinemas. But demonstrations against the Saudi-led coalition's bombing of rebel Houthi forces in Yemen are expected outside Downing Street. BBC diplomatic correspondent James Landale looks at why the crown prince's visit matters.

The girl who sabotaged her own wedding

By Naomi Grimley, global affairs correspondent

As Monika sits alongside her parents and recounts her story, she seems to bear them no ill will. But last year, as her wedding drew nearer, it must have been a time of immense tension. She does not appear to be a natural teenage rebel and her shy mannerisms suggest a girl who is still finding her own voice in the world. Yet somewhere within she found the strength to kick back against the plans her family had made.

What the papers say

The suspected poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia leads almost every newspaper. The Times quotes Whitehall sources as saying police and MI5 are treating the incident as an assassination attempt. The Sun says Mr Skripal's drink may have been spiked with poison, while the i focuses on Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's suggestion that UK dignitaries could boycott this summer's World Cup in Russia. The Daily Mail wonders whether this will include the royal family.

Lookahead

Today The National People's Congress - the Chinese parliament - holds its annual meeting in Beijing, behind closed doors.

12:00 Theresa May faces Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other MPs at Prime Minister's Questions.

19:45 Tottenham host Juventus and Manchester City host FC Basel in the second leg of their last-16 matches in the Champions League.

On this day

1969 It's announced Golda Meir is to become Israel's first female prime minister, after winning a vote among Labour MPs following the death of Levi Eshkol.

