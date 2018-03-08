Russian spy: What we know so far

Image copyright EPA/ Yulia Skripal/Facebook

Police are conducting an attempted murder investigation after a former Russian spy and his daughter were exposed to a nerve agent in Salisbury, Wiltshire.

Sergei Skripal, 66, and Yulia Skripal, 33, remain in a critical condition after being found slumped on a bench near the Maltings shopping centre on Sunday afternoon.

The first police officer to reach the scene is in a serious but stable condition in hospital. Home Secretary Amber Rudd said on Thursday he was "talking and engaging".

Ms Rudd described the attack as brazen, reckless and cruel and promised to "act without hesitation as the facts become clearer".

Russia has denied any involvement. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says the country will respond "robustly" if Moscow is found to have been behind the incident.

Here's what we know so far.

Timeline of events

Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia were believed to have been in Salisbury city centre from 13:30 GMT on 4 March.

A witness told the BBC that he saw the pair in the Zizzi restaurant at about 14:00 GMT.

Mr Skripal was found alongside his daughter on a bench near the Maltings shopping centre.

At about 16:15 GMT officers were alerted to the incident by a concerned member of the public.

The emergency workers who stepped in

Image caption Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey is now in a stable condition after being treated in intensive care after the incident

A doctor, who was shopping with her husband in the city centre on Sunday, told the BBC she stepped in to help Ms Skripal after she found her slumped on the bench.

She described her as "slumped in her seat, completely unconscious" and had lost control of her bodily functions.

Helped by a passing nurse, the hospital registrar got the 33-year-old onto the floor and into the recovery position - opening up her airway.

The pair, who did not have any visible injuries, were taken to Salisbury District Hospital by paramedics where they are being treated in intensive care.

The doctor said she "feels fine" but remains concerned that she may have been affected by a nerve gas agent used in the attack.

The first police officer to reach the scene - Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey - was also taken to hospital and placed in intensive care but police say his condition is now stable.

Two other police officers were treated in hospital for minor symptoms - believed to be itchy eyes and wheezing.

Police said they wanted to speak to anyone who was in the centre of Salisbury on Sunday afternoon, particularly those who ate at Zizzi or drank in The Mill pub between 13:00 GMT and 16:00 GMT.

The nearby Zizzi restaurant and The Mill pub remain sealed off as a precaution.

There is also a cordon in place outside Mr Skripal's Salisbury home and part of a business park in nearby Amesbury.

Who are the victims?

Image caption Col Skripal, 66, had been living in Salisbury after being released by Russia in 2010

Colonel Skripal is a retired Russian military intelligence officer who was convicted of passing the identities of Russian intelligence agents working undercover in Europe to the UK's Secret Intelligence Service, MI6.

He was jailed for 13 years by Russia in 2006.

In July 2010, he was one of four prisoners released by Moscow in exchange for 10 Russian spies arrested by the FBI as part of a swap. He was later flown to the UK.

According to BBC Newsnight's diplomatic editor Mark Urban, in recent years Mr Skripal gave lectures at military academies offering insights into Russia's foreign military intelligence agency, the GRU.

A friend from college, Vladimir Svyatski, described Mr Skripal as "very active, with a positive attitude and creative".

A former colleague, Oleg Ivanov, told the BBC he was "the life and soul of party".

Daughter Yulia Skripal, based in Moscow, would visit Mr Skripal regularly, relatives have told the BBC.

Her Facebook page says she worked for the Holiday Inn and Nike and is currently employed by PepsiCo.

What else do we know about his family?

Mr Skripal's wife, elder brother and his son have died in the past two years - some in suspicious circumstances, the family believe.

His son, Alexander Skripal, died aged 43 last July in St Petersburg from liver failure.

Alexander Skripal is buried in Salisbury close to his mother, Liudmila Skripal, who died of cancer in 2012.

Mr Skripal's family deny that he worked for MI6, and believe that the espionage case was fabricated by Russia.

Where have the police got to in their investigation?

Police say the pair were poisoned by a nerve agent and are treating the case as attempted murder.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley, head of counter-terrorism operations, said the Skripals had been "targeted specifically".

The forensic work in Salisbury may take several days, he said. He asked anyone with information to call 999.

Counter Terrorism Police took over the investigation from Wiltshire Police on Tuesday - but said a terrorist incident had not been declared.

Scientists at the UK's military research facility at Porton Down have spent days examining the substance which harmed the Skripals.

Police say government scientists have identified the nerve agent used but are not making the information public at this stage.

The Chief Medical Officer Dame Sally Davies said the incident posed "a low risk" to the public.

How has the government responded?

In a statement to MPs on Thursday, Home Secretary Amber Rudd said the public rightly wanted to know who was responsible for this "brazen and reckless act" but added that speculation should be avoided and the police allowed to carry out their investigation.

On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told MPs the UK would respond "robustly" to any evidence of Russian state responsibility in the case - but said he was not pointing fingers.

He said a response could include sanctions, and asking UK dignitaries not to attend the World Cup in Russia this summer.

What has Russia said?

Russia has dismissed suggestions linking Moscow with the incident.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called Mr Skripal's illness a "tragic situation" but said "we don't have any information" - and added that Moscow was open to co-operating with British police if requested.

In a statement, the Russian embassy in London said: "Media reports create an impression of a planned operation by the Russian special services, which is completely untrue."

Has this happened in the UK before?

The possibility of an unknown substance being involved has drawn comparisons with the 2006 poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko.

The former Russian intelligence officer died in London after drinking tea laced with a radioactive substance.

A public inquiry concluded that his killing had probably been carried out with the approval of the Russian President, Vladimir Putin.

An investigation by Buzzfeed News claims that there have been at least 14 deaths in the UK that US officials suspected were connected to Russia.

The chair of the home affairs committee Yvette Cooper MP has written to the Home Secretary Amber Rudd calling for a review of these cases.

What did locals see?

Eyewitness Freya Church said she saw a man and a woman looking unwell on a bench on the afternoon of 4 March.

"They looked so out of it that I thought even if I did step in I wasn't sure how I could help," she said. "It looked like they had been taking something quite strong."

Another passer-by, Jamie Paine, said the woman he saw was frothing at the mouth and her eyes "were wide open but completely white".

Resident Graham Mulcock said he saw emergency services personnel attending to two people on a bench from the window of his flat in the city centre.

"You could see the paramedics were really worried," he said.

"The man was just sitting there, staring into space, eyes wide open in this catatonic state with paramedics all over him."

One witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, told the BBC that he saw Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Zizzi at about 14:00 GMT.

He said Mr Skripal appeared to lose his temper and was shouting at employees - "It was very, very strange behaviour," he said.

The witness described Yulia Skripal as quieter than her father with dark hair.

