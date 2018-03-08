News Daily: Nerve agent used on Russian spy, and Florida gun law move

Hello. Here's your morning briefing:

Russian spy attacked with nerve agent

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were attacked with a nerve agent, in a case now being treated as attempted murder, police say. They are attempting to trace the origin of the chemicals used.

Mr and Ms Skripal remain in a critical condition, having been found unconscious on a bench outside a shopping centre in Salisbury, Wiltshire, at the weekend. A police officer who attended the scene is also in hospital in a serious condition.

Home Secretary Amber Rudd is expected to address the House of Commons on developments later.

Nerve agents - toxic chemicals that stop the nervous system working - are not normally available to criminal gangs or terrorist groups, writes BBC News correspondent Richard Galpin. They are usually manufactured in laboratories under government control, which means "suspicion will now be very much focused on Russia", he adds. Moscow denies any involvement.

CCTV coverage has been released of Mr Skripal buying scratchcards five days before the attack.

So, what do we know so far about events leading up to the attack on him and his daughter? And what does the case mean for UK-Russia relations?

Florida shooting: Gun control law moves step closer

Since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, last month, surviving students have been campaigning for changes to gun laws. And now it looks like they might have had some success. Florida's House of Representatives has passed a bill raising the minimum age to buy a gun from 18 to 21 and imposing a three-day waiting period on all sales. It now goes to the state's governor. But the bill doesn't include a ban on the sale of assault-style weapons, despite that being a key demand of students and their parents

Domestic abuse suspects 'could be tagged'

Prime Minister Theresa May says government plans could "completely transform the way we tackle domestic abuse". Measures in the draft Domestic Abuse Bill include electronically tagging suspected domestic abusers, tougher sentences for child abusers and greater protection for victims who testify in court. A consultation on the plans runs until the end of May.

Botox: How some doctors are breaking the rules

By Jenny Stallard, BBC Three

Having a Botox injection (aka Botulinum Toxin) is very different to having your nails done. It's a prescription-only medicine that has to be administered correctly. If it's not, it can lead to infections, drooping facial features and even impaired vision or breathing difficulties.

What the papers say

The poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a nerve agent is all over the front pages. The Sun speaks of "nerve agent horror", while the Daily Star calls the police officer who is in hospital following the attack a "hero" for trying to save the pair. Meanwhile, the Daily Mail quotes a military intelligence chief claiming Russia has developed the capacity to cripple the UK with cyber-attacks. Elsewhere, the Financial Times says the EU has "forcefully rebuffed" Theresa May's vision for future trade.

